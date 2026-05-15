Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Drives Strong Growth Momentum in April 2026

A few years ago, Volkswagen entered one of the most crowded parts of the Indian car market with the Taigun. The SUV arrived at a time when buyers already had plenty of popular options, but Volkswagen went ahead with a different formula. The Taigun was positioned more around driving quality, turbo petrol performance, and strong build quality rather than only chasing high sales numbers.
Now, after the recent update, the SUV has posted a strong jump in sales during April 2026.
Volkswagen sold 1,543 units of the Taigun last month. During April 2025, the number stood at 1,155 units. This gave the SUV a year-on-year growth of around 34 percent.
The monthly rise was even stronger.
In March 2026, Taigun sales were at 908 units before climbing sharply in April. The SUV recorded close to 70 percent growth within a month.
The facelift appears to have helped the SUV gain fresh showroom attention again. Updated styling, feature additions, and improved stock availability may have played an important role behind the rise.
Taigun still holds its own space
The mid size SUV category remains one of the busiest parts of the Indian car market.
The Taigun competes against:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Honda Elevate
- Toyota Hyryder
- Maruti Grand Vitara
- Skoda Kushaq
Even though some rivals post much larger monthly numbers, the Taigun continues to attract buyers looking for a different driving character.
A large part of its appeal comes from the way the SUV feels on the road. Steering response, high speed stability, and turbo petrol performance remain strong points for the vehicle.
Two turbo petrol engine options
Volkswagen offers the SUV with two petrol engines.
The first is a 1.0 litre TSI unit.
It produces:
- 115 PS power
- 178 Nm torque
Gearbox choices include manual and automatic options.
The second engine is the larger 1.5 litre TSI motor.
It develops:
- 150 PS power
- 250 Nm torque
This version comes paired with a 7 speed DSG gearbox. It also gets active cylinder technology that helps improve fuel efficiency during relaxed driving conditions. The SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Skoda Kushaq.
Features and cabin equipment
The Taigun also comes with a strong feature list. Some key features include:
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
- Safety and driver assistance features
The cabin layout remains neat and easy to use without too many complicated elements.
Position in Volkswagen India lineup
The Taigun remains one of the most important products for Volkswagen India. Along with models like the Virtus, Tiguan, and Tayron, it helps the company maintain its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.