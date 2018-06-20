VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Visits Hyperloop One Test Facility In Nevada, Watches Live Test

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with representatives from the State Government including the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), visited Virgin Hyperloop One at their hyperloop test site in the Nevada Desert. The Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project has currently reached the midpoint of the in-depth feasibility study, which is on track to finish this summer.

The feasibility study will build upon the findings of the pre-feasibility study signed in November 2017 between Virgin Hyperloop One and the PMRDA. Virgin Hyperloop One’s feasibility study team will analyze and define the route alignment including environmental impacts, the economic and commercial aspects of the route, the regulatory and safety framework, and cost and funding strategies to deliver the project. A significant proportion of the Virgin Hyperloop One system components are expected to be manufactured locally, especially in Maharashtra, thus creating new high-technology and manufacturing jobs.

Also read: VIDEO: Hyperloop One conducts Propulsion Open Air Test; pod reaches speed of 187kmph in a blink

The hyperloop route will link central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai in 25-minutes. The high-capacity passenger and cargo hyperloop route, according to the company, will eventually support 150 million passenger trips annually, saving more than 90 million hours of travel time, and providing citizens with greater opportunities and social and economic mobility.

The Pune-Mumbai route could result in USD 55 billion (INR 350,000 crore) in socio-economic benefits (time savings, emissions and accident reduction, operational cost savings, etc.) over 30 years of operation, according to an initial pre-feasibility study completed by Virgin Hyperloop One. The 100% electric hyperloop system will ease expressway congestion and could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 150,000 tons annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Richard Branson, Chairman, Virgin Hyperloop One, said, “I am incredibly excited to see this Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project go from a vision to reality as it starts detailed planning. The opportunity is enormous – to connect 26 million people with access to affordable infrastructure that will unlock significant economic and social value. It is an honour to work with the State of Maharashtra and its key stakeholders, sharing their vision to transform not only transportation but wider society.”