New VinFast VF 8 revealed with fresh styling, 500km range, updated cabin and much more!

Long drives feel very different when the cabin is quiet and the ride stays smooth even on broken roads. That is where many new electric SUVs are trying to improve, and the new VinFast VF 8 follows the same path with a fresh design, updated technology, and better comfort features.
VinFast has officially unveiled the second-generation VF 8 for global markets. The SUV gets major changes compared to the older version. The new model now looks sharper and cleaner than before. VinFast has reduced the size slightly, making the SUV shorter and narrower than before. The wheelbase has also gone down by 110 mm.
Dimensions include:
- Length: 4,701 mm
- Width: 1,872 mm
- Height: 1,670 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,840 mm
The front section now gets sleeker LED headlamps with segmented daytime running lights. VinFast has continued using its signature V-shaped lighting element at the front and rear.
The grille area stays closed like a typical EV, while the bumper gets black detailing and air vents in the lower section. Flush door handles and a rising window line give the side profile a cleaner look. At the rear, the connected LED light setup adds a modern touch.
Battery, range and charging
The new VF 8 uses a smaller battery pack than before, but power has gone up slightly.
- 60.13 kWh battery pack
- Front wheel drive setup
- 228 hp power output
- 330 Nm torque
The claimed driving range stands at up to 500 km under NEDC testing.
Charging time is also fairly quick.
- 10 to 70 percent charge in under 30 minutes
The SUV also gets three drive modes.
- Eco
- Normal
- Sport
VinFast has also added frequency selective dampers to improve ride comfort and stability on uneven roads.
Inside story
The cabin now gets a cleaner layout with fewer physical buttons than before. VinFast has redesigned the dashboard completely and added a new digital driver display behind the steering wheel.
Quick highlights –
- 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Dedicated driver display
- Two-spoke steering wheel
- Wireless charging pad
- Dual-zone climate control
Other features include:
- Air purifier
- Powered driver seat with memory function
- Reclining rear seats
- 8-speaker audio system
- 360-degree camera
The cabin follows a minimal design theme, but still looks premium and modern.
Safety and technology
The VF 8 packs a full ADAS suite with several driver assistance systems.
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Blind spot warning
- Highway assist
The SUV also uses a new electrical and electronic architecture developed by VinFast. It comes with a central vehicle computer designed to improve software response and smoother system operation.
India angle
VinFast has already started expanding in India with local assembly operations and manufacturing activities in Tamil Nadu. The company has also been increasing its dealer and service network steadily.
While the new VF 8 has not been confirmed for India yet, the possibility remains open as VinFast continues evaluating more products for the market.