Honda ZR V Hybrid Revealed In India With Big Features And Strong Hybrid Power

There was a time when Honda buyers in India mainly looked at cars like the City and Civic for a premium experience. SUVs changed the market quickly, and Honda took its own time before bringing something larger and more premium for Indian buyers. Now, after nearly three years, the company has finally introduced a completely new car for the market.
The Honda ZR V Hybrid has officially made its India debut. Bookings are now open, while deliveries will begin from July 2026. The SUV will arrive in limited numbers as a full import from Japan.
The ZR V will sit above the Elevate in Honda’s lineup and becomes the brand’s flagship model for India.
Design and road presence
The SUV gets a clean and sporty design without going over the top.
Some exterior highlights include:
- Slim LED headlamps
- L shaped daytime running lights
- Black front grille with vertical slats
- Sequential turn indicators
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Gloss black body cladding
- Flush style roof rails
- Shark fin antenna
- Dual exhaust outlets
The rear section gets wraparound LED tail lamps along with a roof spoiler and rear wiper. Honda has also added silver trim elements on the bumper for a more premium look.
The ZR V will be offered in four colour options, including white, grey and two shades of black.
Engine and performance
Honda is offering the SUV with a 2.0 litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid setup
- Combined output of around 181 bhp and 315 Nm
- e CVT automatic gearbox
- Front wheel drive setup
The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 8 seconds, while top speed is rated at around 172 kmph. One important part here is fuel efficiency. Honda claims 22.8 kmpl, which is impressive for an SUV of this size and performance level. International markets also get AWD and turbo petrol versions, but India currently gets only the hybrid model.
Cabin and features
The cabin gets a neat layout with a mix of physical buttons and digital screens. Unlike many newer cars, Honda has not removed all physical controls, which makes daily usage easier.
Key interior features include:
- 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 10.25 inch digital instrument display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual zone climate control
- Wireless phone charger
- Ambient lighting
- Leather upholstery
- Powered front seats
- Driver seat memory function
- Powered tailgate with gesture function
- 12 speaker Bose sound system
The SUV also offers up to 1,313 litres of boot space with the second row folded down.
Safety package
Honda has loaded the ZR V with several safety features.
- Eight airbags including knee airbag
- Level 2 ADAS suite
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Driver attention monitor
- 360 degree camera
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- TPMS
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
Rivals and expected price
Since the ZR V comes to India as a full import, pricing is expected to stay on the premium side.
With an expected price range of around Rs 45 lakh ex-showroom, the SUV will compete with models like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Conclusion
The ZR V brings Honda back into the premium SUV conversation in India with a strong hybrid setup, good fuel efficiency and a feature loaded cabin. It may not be priced aggressively because of the CBU route, but for buyers looking for a refined hybrid SUV with strong comfort and safety, the ZR V adds a fresh new option to the segment.