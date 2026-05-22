Yamaha Launches New XSR155 In Japan With A Stunning Black Theme India Really Needs!

There is always that one motorcycle colour that instantly grabs attention the moment you see it. Yamaha seems to have found that formula with the new XSR155 launched in Japan. While the bike itself remains mostly familiar, the fresh black paint scheme changes the entire personality of the motorcycle.
The new XSR155 has been launched in Japan at JPY 4,90,000, which is around Rs 2.97 lakh. It continues with the same neo-retro styling, but the Japanese version gets a few small changes that make it feel slightly more premium than the one sold here in India.
The black shade is easily the most attractive part of this motorcycle. It gets golden pinstripe detailing on the fuel tank along with matching graphics on the side panels. Yamaha has also added a red background behind the fuel tank logo, which gives the bike a richer and more classic look.
The bronze-finished alloy wheels work really well with this paint scheme. Combined with the block pattern tyres, the motorcycle now looks like a perfect blend of rugged styling and retro roadster character. Even though the changes are not massive, the road presence feels much stronger than before.
Other colour options include green and silver shades, but the black version stands out much more compared to the rest.
Engine and performance
The Japanese model uses the same 155cc liquid cooled engine seen on the India-spec bike. It also continues with Yamaha’s VVA technology.
Here are the specs:
- 18.7 bhp power
- 14 Nm torque
- 6-speed gearbox
- Liquid cooled setup
The India-spec version makes slightly less power at 18.1 bhp, but torque figures are nearly identical. Fuel efficiency is rated at around 48.1 km/l in Japan.
What changes from the India model
There are not too many mechanical changes between both versions, but a few details are different.
- New alloy wheel design
- Bronze wheel finish
- Block pattern tyres
- Different black paint scheme
- Halogen indicators in Japan
Interestingly, the India version actually gets LED indicators, which gives it one advantage over the Japanese bike.
Most hardware stays the same between both motorcycles.
- USD front forks
- Rear monoshock
- Dual disc brakes
- Dual-channel ABS
- Circular LED headlamp
- Ribbed single-piece seat
- LCD instrument cluster
The motorcycle continues using the same diamond frame setup as before.
Rivals and market position
The XSR155 sits in a segment where buyers usually look for motorcycles with character and relaxed styling. Its main rivals include:
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350
- TVS Ronin
- Honda CB350RS
- KTM Duke 200
What makes the XSR155 stand out is the mix of lightweight performance and retro styling. It feels sporty without looking aggressive.
Conclusion
The new Japanese-spec XSR155 may not bring huge mechanical updates, but the styling changes make a big difference. The black paint with bronze detailing gives the motorcycle a far more premium feel compared to the version sold in India. With slightly more power, a new wheel design and rugged tyres, the bike now carries a stronger roadster character. Many Indian buyers would probably love to see this exact colour option arrive here soon.