New Jeep SUV On Tata Base Confirmed For India, Exports To 50 Countries Planned

There was a time when spotting a Jeep on Indian roads felt special. The Compass created strong excitement when it first arrived, but the SUV space in India looks very different now compared to those early years. Competition has grown rapidly, buyers have more choices than before, and brands are now under pressure to offer better value along with newer technology. That shift has now brought Jeep and Tata Motors closer for a major new project.
A brand-new Jeep SUV has officially been confirmed for India. The new model is expected to arrive in 2028 and will also be exported to nearly 50 countries from India. Production is likely to take place at the Ranjangaon facility, where vehicles from both groups are already being manufactured.
The partnership between Tata Motors and Stellantis has been active for more than two decades through a 50:50 joint venture. Over the years, the shared manufacturing facility has produced over 1.37 million vehicles.
This upcoming SUV will use a platform supplied by Tata Motors. While the exact architecture has not been officially confirmed, reports strongly suggest it could use the ARGOS platform that also underpins the Tata Sierra.
That platform opens several possibilities because it supports multiple powertrain and drivetrain layouts.
Expected options include:
- Petrol powertrain
- Diesel setup
- Hybrid technology
- Fully electric version
- Range extender system
- CNG compatibility
Different drivetrain layouts are also possible.
- Front wheel drive
- Rear wheel drive
- All wheel drive
This matters because Jeep products are usually expected to offer stronger capability and versatility compared to regular urban SUVs.
The new SUV project is also linked to a wider localisation push. Current localisation levels for Jeep models in India stand around 65 to 70 percent, but future plans aim to take that figure much higher, possibly close to 90 percent. That can help improve pricing, reduce production costs and strengthen exports.
India is also becoming increasingly important for Stellantis as a manufacturing and engineering base for future global products. The company is expected to use India’s supply chain strength and lower production costs to stay competitive internationally while keeping operations more cost efficient.
The Ranjangaon facility already builds several models from both groups, including:
- Tata Nexon
- Tata Curvv
- Tata Altroz
- Jeep Compass
- Jeep Meridian
- Jeep Wrangler CKD units
- Grand Cherokee assembly
The factory also exports vehicles to multiple international markets such as:
- Australia
- Japan
- New Zealand
The upcoming Jeep SUV will further expand this export footprint with shipments planned to around 50 global markets.
There is still no official confirmation about the final segment or positioning of this SUV. Some reports suggest it could eventually replace the ageing Compass in India. Others believe it may enter a more accessible SUV category where volumes are much stronger.
The timing of this project is important because the brand has been struggling to grow in India for quite some time. Models like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee continue to remain niche offerings due to their pricing, while the Compass now faces much newer competition across the SUV market.
Tata Motors also brings strong experience in the SUV and EV space. Models like the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari and Sierra have helped the company build a stronger position in the Indian market over the last few years.
Another interesting connection between both companies already exists through powertrains. Tata Harrier and Safari diesel engines are sourced from Stellantis, showing that technical cooperation between the two groups is not entirely new.
The same Tata-based platform can also support future connected technologies and electrification, giving the upcoming SUV a longer global lifecycle.
More details related to design, features and engine specifications are expected closer to launch.
For now, this stands as one of the biggest future plans for the brand in India. A locally developed Jeep with global export plans, multiple powertrain options and Tata-backed engineering could play a major role in reshaping the company’s position in the Indian SUV market.