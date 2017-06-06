Two Wheeler Sales May 2017 : HMSI Clocks Over 5 lakh Sales; TVS Registers 16% Growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India closed May 2017 with five lakh units plus sales while TVS Motor Company posted a sales growth of 16%. India Yamaha Motor too continued with its upward growth in the sales by registering a 11% in domestic sales (including Nepal). Here’s a compiled report of two-wheeler sales for the month of May 2017:

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India closed May 2017 with five lakh units plus sales for second month in a row. Overall Honda 2Wheelers India sold a total of 537,035 units in May 2017 compared to 436,328 units in May 2016. Honda’s total sales grew by 23% which is double the industry growth of 11% in the month.

Honda’s domestic two-wheeler sales (scooter + motorcycle) grew 23% from 415,860 units in May’16 to 510,381 units in May’17. Leading the scooterization of India, Honda’s automatic scooter sales closed at 334,165 units in May’17 with a solid 24% over 268,429 units in May’16. Honda also consolidated as No. 2 brand in domestic motorcycle segment. Honda’s motorcycles sales recorded a robust 20% growth (147,431 units in May’16 to 176,216 units in May’17). With increased focus, Honda 2Wheelers India’s exports jump by 30% to 26,654 units from 20,468 units.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company posted a sales growth of 16% during the month of May 2017, with total sales increasing from 243,783 units recorded in the month of May 2016 to 282,007 units in the month of May 2017. Total two-wheeler sales increased by 15.6% from 238,320 units recorded in May 2016 to 275,426 units in May 2017. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 16.3% increasing from 206,886 units in May 2016 to 240,527 units in May 2017.

Scooters sales of the Company grew by 30.9% increasing from 65,434 units in May 2016 to 85,681 units in May 2017. Motorcycles sales grew by 22.3% increasing from 96,485 units in the month of May 2016 to 118,014 units in May 2017. The Company’s total exports grew by 14.3% from 35,545 units registered in the month of May 2016 to 40,617 units in May 2017. Two-wheeler exports grew by 11.0% increasing from 31,434 units in May 2016 to 34,899 units in May 2017.

India Yamaha Motor

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has sustained its growth in the market since last four years with its impeccable range of motorcycles and scooters. In May 2017, it continued with its upward growth in the sales by registering a 11% in domestic sales (including Nepal) rise as compared to the corresponding period last year. Yamaha’s all new powerful 249 cc Mid-class Street Fighter motorcycle FZ25 was launched this year followed by the launch of BS-IV variants of scooters and motorcycles which has been instrumental in boosting its sales.