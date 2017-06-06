Mahindra Scorpio Automatic Discontinued In India

Mahindra has officially discontinued the automatic variants of the current generation Scorpio. A quick look at the brand’s official website reveals no information regarding the automatic variants of the Scorpio, hinting that the model has been discontinued.

An official confirmation was made via the company’s official twitter handle while replying to a user on the social networking platform. The company said, “Thank you for showing your interest in Mahindra Scorpio. The Automatic has been discontinued. To test drive the manual, contact [email protected] ”

Launched in July 2015, the Mahindra Scorpio Automatic used a six speed automatic gearbox. This gearbox was mated to 2179cc mHawk diesel motor that produced 118 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The Mahindra Scorpio will now be available only with a five speed manual transmission.

Mahindra has not officially revealed any reasons behind the discontinuation of the Scorpio Automatic. It is believed that the Indian automobile manufacturer could introduce a new Aisin sourced automatic transmission, similar to that of the unit used on the XUV500. This new automatic variant could be introduced with the Scorpio facelift that was recently spied testing.