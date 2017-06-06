Lamborghini Huracan Reaches A Production Milestone Of 8000 Units In 3 Years

Automobili Lamborghini recently announced that their popular model, the Huracan, reached a production milestone of 8000 units. The Italian marquee has achieved the record milestone over a period of three years. The 8000th Huracan recently rolled off the production line, finished in a shade of Grigio Lynx. This unit, a Huracan Spyder, will make its way home to the U.K. soon.

The Huracan made its world debut at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. Inspired from the name of a Spanish fighting bull, the Huracan is currently available in 6 variants: Huracan Coupe, Huracan Spyder, Huracan RWD Coupe, Huracan RWD Spyder, Huracan Avio and Huracan Performante.

The aforementioned complete range of Huracan models are available in India, with the Huracan Performante being the latest launch in the country. India also recently received its first Huracan Avio, a special edition Huracan inspired from the Italian air-force.

In India, a popular variant of the Huracan is the Huracan LP 610-4 Coupe. Powered by a 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine that is capable of producing a power output of 610 and a peak torque of 560 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via seven speed dual clutch transmission. Speeds of 0-100 kmph in attained in 3.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325 kmph.