Honda 2Wheelers Becomes Customers First Choice In Tamil Nadu

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced that it has extended its market leadership. After being the most preferred brand in the progressive states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Karnataka to name a few, Honda is now the new number one selling brand in Tamil Nadu as well.

Tamil Nadu is the third biggest market by total volumes and the second biggest market when it comes to automatic scooter sales across India. Honda’s sales grow by 34% which is much faster than 2% growth of Tamil Nadu industry. With Highest ever market share of 35%, now one in every 3 customers is buying a Honda two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu.

You May Like – Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone

Re-aligning with Honda’s vision to expand its reach in India through its ‘closer to market’ approach, Honda 2Wheelers India inaugurated its new Zonal office in Coimbatore. This is Honda’s next strategic step towards regional consolidation starting from top demand centres across India. Tamil Nadu is a progressive state and scooterization is catching up fast like in other progressive states.

Tamil Nadu being a critical market, Honda’s objective is to serve new customers with speed while increasing quality experience of existing customers. Honda will expand its network reach by 40+ sales and service touch-points in semi-urban and rural areas over the existing 405 outlets in Tamil Nadu.