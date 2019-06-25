TVS NTORQ Celebrates Being Awarded Scooter Of The Year With A New Colour

The most sensibly sporty scooter one can buy in India, the TVS NTORQ is now available in a new shade of Matte Silver. The new colour is a celebration of the NTORQ becoming the most awarded scooter in India for FY 18-19. It is accompanied by the debut of ‘Scooter of the Year’ emblem which will be sported by all models going forward. This new Matte Silver addition will be available in disc brake variant. Other pain options the scooter is available in include, Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey and Metallic Red.

Launched in February 2018, the TVS NTORQ has witnessed immense response from its target audience and has swept 9 automotive industry awards in India, including the coveted ‘Scooter of the Year’. This has been achieved through positive response from all stakeholders including customers and enthusiasts which led to the brand crossing the 2-lakh sales milestone in less than 1 year since launch. India’s first connected scooter, the TVS NTORQ comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect which is paired to an exclusive application and allows pairing your phone with the scooter’s all-digital instrument display. Powering the NTORQ is a CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm.

Also Read: TVS Launches The 2019 Jupiter ZX, Prices Start From INR 56,093

The TVS NTORQ 125 joins the likes of the very popular Jupiter, Wego, Scooty Zest and Pep+ in TVS’ scooter portfolio. Where the NTORQ is now a very popular scooter with the young and the young at heart and still savvy, the Jupiter is for those who seek comfort, style and fuss-free commuting experience. On the other hand, the Wego is due for an upgrade and should come out as an updated product sometime soon.

Like most other big players, TVS could also be exploring the electric space and if the products displayed at the Auto Expo which went by are an indication, the Hosur-based bike maker could be one of the first mainstream players to introduce a non-ICE product. On the motorcycling front, the bike maker’s flagship, the Apache RR 310 was updated with a slipper clutch and a new colour option, taking its appeal a few notches higher.