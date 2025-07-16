Classic Rides, Modern Pride: 6,000 Riders Unite for Jawa-Yezdi Day 2025

Overview (4-Pointer):
- Over 6,000 riders celebrated International Jawa-Yezdi Day across 20 cities
- Iconic clubs and Gen-Z riders came together for cross-generational rides
- Events spanned from the hills of Manipur to the coasts of Kochi and Konkan
- Classic Legends reaffirms the enduring legacy of Jawa and Yezdi
The Spirit of the Classics Lives On
On the second Sunday of July 2025, the streets of India echoed with the timeless thump of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. From sunrise roll-outs in the northeast to sunset rides along India’s coasts, over 6,000 passionate riders across 12 states and 20 cities came together to mark International Jawa-Yezdi Day — a fan-led celebration of India’s most iconic motorcycle legacies.
What began as a grassroots phenomenon has now transformed into a nationwide movement, driven by nostalgia, character, and a deep-rooted love for machines that speak to the soul. But this day wasn’t just about the past — it was also a window into the future of classic motorcycling.
Across Cities, Across Generations
From Delhi to Kanyakumari, riding clubs and communities turned up in full throttle. The Capital Jawa Yezdi Club, Haryana Jawa Yezdi Club, BJYMC Bengaluru, Reborn Riders Chennai, and Smoking Barrels Trivandrum — among others — brought unique energy to the event. Even Manipur’s hills saw early morning revs, proving that the spirit of Jawa and Yezdi knows no boundaries.
What made this year extra special was the blend of old-school charm and modern flair. Riders on 90s-era Jawas rode side by side with Gen Z bikers sporting GoPros and Spotify playlists. Whether astride rust-touched cruisers or brand-new neo-classics, every rider shared a singular bond: the love for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles.
Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at Classic Legends, said it best:
“Classic and neo-classic machines speak to something deeper. They feel and ride differently. They’re not just throwbacks — they’re statements.”
How the Day Was Celebrated
|Key Highlights
|Details
|Total Riders
|6,000+
|States Covered
|12
|Cities Involved
|20
|Riding Communities
|18
|Dealerships Participated
|120
|Clubs Represented
|Delhi, Manipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune & more
A Day That Will Ride On
What we saw this year was more than just a bike ride — it was a cultural revival on two wheels. Jawa and Yezdi aren’t just motorcycles. They’re memories. They’re rebellion. They’re a way of life. For every seasoned rider who remembers the roar of the 70s to every teenager learning the throttle today — this day marked a celebration of identity, legacy, and unshakable pride.
As every engine cooled at the end of the day, one thing was clear:
Classic never fades. It just keeps riding.