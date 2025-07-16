Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions Break Cover with Bold Styling and New Ownership Perks

Top Highlights at a Glance:
- Jeep India debuts Compass & Meridian Trail Editions with bold new design cues and off-road-focused details.
- Limited-run models based on Compass Longitude (O) & Meridian Limited (O) trims.
- Special ‘Jeep Trust’ ownership package includes AMC, extended warranty, and benefits up to ₹20,000.
- Prices start at ₹25.41 lakh (Compass Trail MT) and go up to ₹37.27 lakh (Meridian Trail 4×4 AT).
The Off-Road Spirit, Redefined
In a bold move to reinforce its rugged DNA, Jeep® India has introduced Trail Editions of its popular SUVs — the Compass and the Meridian. These aren’t just cosmetic upgrades — they are purpose-driven machines wrapped in bold design, off-road-inspired detailing, and backed by an ownership promise that speaks to long-term peace of mind.
Launching across dealerships starting July 15, 2025, these editions are strictly limited-run, crafted for buyers who crave adventure without compromising on style or ownership value.
Trail Edition Styling: Where Grit Meets Glam
The Compass Trail Edition instantly grabs attention with its matte-black grille accents, rugged hood and body-side decals, and Neutral Grey elements spread across the grille rings, roof rail inserts, backlight moldings, and badges. What really adds a punch of purpose? The Granite Metallic Satin Gloss 18-inch dual-tone alloys, which look ready to chew up gravel.
Inside, it’s just as sporty — featuring black leatherette upholstery, Ignite Red accents, and Trail Edition-branded floor mats. Red contrast stitching and a bold Dark Camouflage dash graphic bring out a sporty vibe meant for drivers who live a little louder than most.
The Meridian Trail Edition goes a notch higher in size and attitude. From the high-gloss black roof and Trail Edition badge to Neutral Grey and Piano Black accents on nearly every detail — the SUV exudes presence. The red highlights on the front fascia inject a dose of aggression, while black-out ORVMs, side cladding appliqués, and rugged skid plates scream go-anywhere confidence.
The cabin is a blend of luxury and utility — black vinyl with ruby red detailing, camouflage accents, Trail scuff plates, and a slick Piano Black center console complete the scene.
Jeep Trust: Peace of Mind, Packaged
With these new editions, Jeep India isn’t just offering a vehicle — it’s offering a promise. Called Jeep Trust, the new ownership program aims to deliver a hassle-free experience that enhances the SUV lifestyle with peace of mind.
For Compass Trail Edition owners:
- 3-Year Complimentary Annual Maintenance Contract
- 5-Year Extended Warranty
- ₹20,000 Direct Cash Benefit
For Meridian Trail Edition buyers:
- 3-Year AMC included in the price
This move solidifies Jeep’s message that buying an SUV is not just about the drive — it’s about what happens before and after as well.
What’s Under the Hood: No Surprises, Just Reliability
While the Trail Editions stay mechanically unchanged, they continue to offer the proven powertrains of their respective trims. The Compass Trail comes in manual and automatic versions, while the Meridian Trail even gets a 4×4 AT variant for the hardcore off-road enthusiasts.
Here’s a breakdown of pricing:
|Model
|Transmission
|Price (INR)
|Compass Trail MT
|Manual
|₹25.41 Lakh
|Compass Trail AT
|Automatic
|₹27.41 Lakh
|Meridian Trail MT
|Manual
|₹31.27 Lakh
|Meridian Trail AT
|Automatic
|₹35.27 Lakh
|Meridian Trail AT 4×4
|Auto 4×4
|₹37.27 Lakh
Conclusion: Why This Matters
Jeep’s decision to launch the Trail Editions is more than just a marketing refresh — it’s a signal to lifestyle SUV buyers that design and durability can coexist. The new exterior accents, limited edition appeal, and ownership perks are all geared toward a new generation of explorers who want more than just a city SUV.
With ‘Jeep Trust’, the brand has also made a statement: that it understands the real-world concerns of Indian buyers — be it maintenance, warranty, or cost of ownership. In a segment crowded with feature-rich competitors, Jeep is choosing to stand out with personality and peace of mind.
So, if you’ve been eyeing an SUV that turns heads on the highway and doesn’t blink when the tarmac ends, this might just be the Trail you need to follow.