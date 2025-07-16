BillionE Hits 250 EV Truck Deals, Powering India’s Green Freight Revolution

Overview – Why This Matters:
- Billion Electric Mobility (BillionE) has secured 250+ long-term EV truck contracts with major Indian companies.
- Covers medium to heavy-duty trucks (12T to 55T GVW) across industries and cities.
- Supported by India’s PM E-DRIVE scheme, with ₹500 crore in incentives for e-trucks.
- BillionE plans to scale to 5,000 electric trucks by 2029, backed by strong funding and charging infrastructure.
Introduction:
Electric cars have been around for a while—but now, the big boys are stepping in. Billion Electric Mobility (BillionE), India’s leading e-Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS) platform, is transforming how India moves goods. With over 250 electric truck contracts already signed, they’re not just testing the waters—they’re making waves.
From pharma and cement to e-commerce and steel, industries are switching from diesel to electric—and BillionE is making it happen with tech, infrastructure, and a bold vision.
From Bird’s-Eye Vision to Road-Ready Reality
Forget short-term pilots. Companies today want reliable, scalable logistics solutions—and that’s exactly what BillionE offers. The trucks, ranging from 12T to 55T, are already rolling out in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, backed by smart route planning and charging systems.
With their eMaaS platform, BillionE handles everything: vehicles, charging, maintenance, and support. It’s a plug-and-play solution—just greener.
Big Business Backs the Shift
CEO Sanjeev Kulkarni calls this milestone a sign of trust—a move from one-time experiments to long-term fleet commitments. And it’s not just about going electric—it’s about running operations reliably across regions, even for massive logistics players.
From steel to FMCG, BillionE’s client list reflects a wide appetite for sustainable transport—and a growing confidence in electric freight.
Made in India Is the New Normal
Thanks to the PM E-DRIVE scheme, India’s government is backing this transition in a big way. With ₹500 crore in funding and up to ₹9.6 lakh per e-truck, the economics now make sense for businesses.
BillionE is also investing heavily in infrastructure through CHARGE ZONE, powering fast-charging corridors across India. Think Delhi–Mumbai, Visakhapatnam–Coimbatore—not just urban delivery, but intercity freight.
Table: BillionE at a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|EV Truck Contracts
|250+ (long-term, across industries)
|Truck Range
|12T – 55T GVW
|Cities Covered
|15+ (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, etc.)
|Government Scheme
|PM E-DRIVE (₹500 Cr, ₹9.6L per truck subsidy)
|Charging Network Partner
|CHARGE ZONE
|Growth Plan
|5,000 trucks by 2029
|Funding Raised
|$10M seed; $100M Series A target by end-2025
Conclusion:
Billion Electric Mobility isn’t waiting for the future—it’s driving straight into it. With 250+ electric trucks already on the roads and a strong plan to scale, BillionE is rewriting the rules for Indian freight. It’s more than trucks—it’s a full-service electric freight ecosystem, built in India, for India, and beyond.
Stay tuned—because when it comes to heavy-duty transport, BillionE is charging ahead.