Škoda Auto Hits 300 Touchpoints in India: A Milestone That Drives Closer Customer Connections

Overview:
- Škoda Auto India now boasts over 300 customer touchpoints across 172 cities.
- A strong push in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities fuels 75% of this network.
- Key growth led by SUVs like the Kylaq, Kushaq, and Kodiaq.
- Ownership made easier with Škoda Supercare, free maintenance, and deferred service.
Introduction: Driven by Customers, Designed for India
Škoda Auto India is on the fast lane toward redefining customer experience and accessibility. Celebrating 25 years in India and 130 globally, Škoda has achieved yet another landmark by establishing 300 customer touchpoints, making premium ownership more accessible than ever — especially in cities that previously had limited access to world-class service and sales support.
Expansion That Matters: Going Deeper into Bharat
The heart of Škoda’s success? Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Over the last 9 months, Škoda expanded into more than 30 new cities, with a focus on underserved regions. In fact, 75% of the touchpoints are now located in these smaller towns.
This move doesn’t just increase dealership presence — it reduces travel time, cuts down service delays, and ensures more people experience Škoda’s quality firsthand. Cities that once dreamed of access to international-grade vehicles and aftersales now have it at their doorstep.
Kylaq Leads the Charge, Slavia Keeps It Stylish
While the Kylaq SUV continues to be a growth catalyst, combining bold design with practical SUV appeal, its siblings — the Kushaq and Kodiaq — ensure there’s a Škoda for every SUV buyer. The Slavia, on the other hand, stands as a sedan that keeps the Czech brand’s legacy alive in the Indian market.
Škoda is also hinting at a global icon entering India soon, showing they’re not slowing down anytime soon.
Customer-Centric Ownership: Peace of Mind, Standard
Beyond just expansion, Škoda has doubled down on customer satisfaction. Their Škoda Supercare maintenance package, offered free for the first year with every car, is proof. What’s more — customers only need to pay for their first service at the end of two years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first.
Warranty, roadside assistance, and extended service plans ensure customers aren’t just buying a car — they’re joining a worry-free ownership journey.
Touchpoint Summary Table
|Key Metric
|Value
|Total Touchpoints
|300+
|Cities Covered
|172
|Tier 2 & 3 Share
|75%
|New Cities Added (9 months)
|30+
|Free Maintenance
|1 Year (with every new Škoda)
|First Service Cost
|After 2 years or 30,000 km
Conclusion: A Journey of Trust, Growth & Accessibility
Škoda’s 300-touchpoint milestone is more than just a number — it’s a symbol of their deepening roots in India. By putting the spotlight on smaller cities, offering unmatched support, and elevating ownership standards, Škoda Auto India is turning dreams into driveways. This is not just a win for the brand — it’s a win for every Indian looking for world-class mobility with local trust.