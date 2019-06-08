TVS Launches The 2019 Jupiter ZX, Prices Start From INR 56,093

TVS has a range of scooters on offer in the Indian market right from the Pep+ to the 125 cc Ntorq. Bridging the gap between these two scooters is Jupiter, which was launched quite some time ago, back in 2013. Back in October, TVS tried to boost sales of this scooter by launching a new Grande Edition of the same. However, that limited edition scooter is now discontinued and TVS has brought in a new variant of the same. Called the ZX, TVS will offer two models of the same, one equipped with a disc brake up front and one with a conventional drum unit. Prices of these models are INR 58,645 and INR 56,093 respectively.

One would think that TVS has merely renamed the Grande edition to ZX, however, that is not the case. The ZX variant does come with LED lighting, a digi-analogue instrument cluster and a new adjustable monoshock which was also seen in the Grande edition. However, the ZX variant does not come with the seat covers and chrome treatment seen on the Grande edition and uses differently designed alloy wheels. Complying with the new safety regulation, TVS does offer Synchronised Braking Technology as a standard feature on this 110 cc scooter. The single cylinder motor is tuned to produce 8 bhp of peak power and 8 Nm of peak torque. For the 2019 model year, TVS will offer this scooter in two shades – Starlight blue and Royal Wine.

In other news, on the other side of the TVS spectrum, the RR 310 has been given a minor update. This faired machine from TVS now comes with a number of small changes, the most important one being the inclusion of a slip and assist clutch. This new system would not only reduce the effort required to operate the clutch lever but also prevent the bike from hopping during aggressive downshifts. TVS has also added a new colour for customers of this faired machine – Phantom Black which replaces the matte black that was on offer earlier. To know more about the changes and additions to this bike, do read our first ride review of the same.