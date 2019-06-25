TVS Apache Enters The Record Books Once Again

Entering the record books once already, by doing the longest non-stop performance show, TVS Apache, a premium motorcycle brand, breaks another record. This record too, involves stunts and skill of talented and brave riders, who pushed the Apache motorcycles to the limit. This new record has been awarded for performing stunts at the highest altitude for the longest period of time. As part of the Apache Pro Performance X (APPX), three stunt riders from TVS Apache performed for 1 hour 30 mins at an altitude of 14800 ft astride TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles. The record-breaking show was held in a controlled environment.

The stunt riders enthralled the audience with their skills and manoeuvrability on their Apache motorcycles. The riders showcased stunts like the Jesus Christ pose, pillion thrill-ride, 360-degree front wheelie, synchronized flower burnout, suicide burnout and a mega bike burnout as the grand finale enthralled the spectators. The audience was indeed entertained by the stunts and were indeed thrilled to be witnessing such an event take place. These stunts also showcased the prowess and capabilities of the TVS motorcycles, which supported these riders. This record-breaking show was held as a part of the second edition of the North Chapter of Apache Owners Group (AOG) ride from Chandigarh to Spiti Valley. This 12-day AOG ride flagged off on 15th June from Chandigarh with 25 Apache customers across the country will end at Spiti Valley on 26th June, 2019.

TVS is no stranger to record books. In 2017, the TVS Apache stunt team entered the record books with a non-stop 5-hour stunt show on the TVS Apache series of motorcycles. This activity was dubbed as TVS Apache Pro Performance X – a step up of the popular property – Apache Pro Performance (APP). Recently, on 9th June, 2019, the team broke their own record and created a new record with a non-stop 6-hour stunt show on TVS Apache series of motorcycles in Pune. An initiative driven by TVS Racing, APP promotes the performance prowess (in a controlled environment) of the TVS Apache RTR Series motorcycles amongst its audience and helps them connect to the essence of the brand – ‘Racing DNA Unleashed’.