Revolt RV400 – Pre-Bookings Are Now Open

The recently launched RV400 is Revolt Intellicorp’s all-electric, eco-friendly 2-wheeler and also India’s first AI-enabled sportbike. After being revealed to the public last week, the Revolt RV400 is now finally available for booking. The online pre-bookings for the RV400 begin today at 11 am and the bike will be available for a booking amount of INR 1,000. The pre-booking is currently only open in Delhi and Pune but will reach other cities soon enough and deliveries will commence by August 2019. To make the RV400 available in your area you can visit the Revolt Intellicorp website and vote for your city.

Talking about the bike, the exact details and specifications haven’t been revealed yet, however, the all-electric motor on the RV 400 is capable of providing a range of around 156 kilometres on a single charge and a top speed of 85 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and looks like a basic millennial sportbike. The other simple yet modern features include a set of LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and a streetfighter body, which means that the RV 400 is designed to be a stealth bike with a zero-emission, electric powertrain for instant torque to decimate its rivals.

In terms of innovative features, the RV 400 is equipped with many unique additions, such as a Geo-Fencing feature which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, USD forks and rear monoshock for additional comfort, front and rear discs, an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike and a removable battery with a battery swapping system to improve customer satisfaction and service.

A Revolt RV 400 rider will also get to choose from a wide range of exhaust notes to make your riding experience even more thrilling and fun. The different sound modes are Revolt, Roar, Rage and Rebel. All these sounds are inspired by different high-end motorcycles, which combine to produce one interesting and powerful exhaust note. All these incredible and innovative features combined with the perfect battery range and service network of Revolt Intellicorp lead us to believe that the electric revolution is finally here.