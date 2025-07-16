Pricol x DOMINO: Powering the Future of Two-Wheeler Controls in India & Southeast Asia

Quick Highlights:
- Pricol joins hands with Italy’s DOMINO S.r.l. to bring next-gen throttle and switch tech
- Focused on India and Southeast Asia’s booming two-wheeler market
- Combining Italian precision with Indian market understanding
- A rider-first move that aims to elevate everyday motorcycling
Introduction
In the fast-paced world of two-wheelers, it’s often the simplest touchpoints — like the throttle or the switches at your fingertips — that shape the riding experience. Now, imagine those components being reimagined with world-class precision and homegrown expertise. That’s exactly what’s happening as Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive tech players, partners with Italian powerhouse DOMINO S.r.l. in a fresh technology alliance announced on July 15, 2025.
This collaboration is far more than a handshake over products — it’s about rethinking the future of how bikes feel, respond, and connect with the rider.
Built in India, Engineered with Italian Soul
What makes this partnership special is the fusion of strengths. On one hand, you have DOMINO — a name that’s practically synonymous with high-performance motorcycle control systems. On the other, Pricol — deeply rooted in India’s manufacturing landscape, with a strong distribution and customer reach.
Together, they’ll focus on crafting next-gen throttles, switches, and handlebar components built for Indian and Southeast Asian roads. And more importantly — for real riders.
But here’s the kicker: this partnership also opens new doors for Pricol in global markets. Thanks to DOMINO’s established aftermarket presence in Europe and the U.S., Indian-built components could soon be riding across the globe.
What They’re Saying
Vikram Mohan, MD at Pricol, summed it up best:
“DOMINO brings years of experience in making riders feel confident and in control. Marrying that with our manufacturing depth and market pulse is how we plan to deliver something truly world-class.”
Federico Bertini, CEO of DOMINO, echoed the sentiment:
“This isn’t just about expansion. It’s about setting new standards. Pricol understands this market like few others. We’re here to blend performance with real-world relevance.”
And as Siddharth Manoharan, Group Strategy Director at Pricol, pointed out:
“With this partnership, we’re moving beyond components. We’re building an ecosystem — from control systems to information displays — for the rider of tomorrow.”
Partnership Snapshot
|Feature
|Details
|Companies
|Pricol Limited (India) & DOMINO S.r.l. (Italy)
|Focus Area
|Handlebar control tech – switches, throttles, etc.
|Markets
|India and Southeast Asia
|Bonus Synergy
|Access to DOMINO’s strong aftermarket in EU & US
|Long-Term Vision
|Becoming a comprehensive handlebar systems provider
Why It Matters
This partnership is a big win for riders. It promises smoother, smarter, more intuitive controls — the kind that make daily commutes or weekend rides a lot more enjoyable. Whether you’re a commuter zipping through traffic or a touring junkie logging miles, this new tech is designed to put you in better control — and to do it with style, safety, and substance.
In short, the ride is about to get a whole lot better.