Top-5 Electric Cars Unveiled/Launched At The Frankfurt International Motor Show

The need and demand for electric vehicles are on the rise and with the increase in pollution and environmental concerns, the automotive market is now turning to the self-sustainable options available. This is the main reason why we are seeing a steady rise in the launch of EVs. Even though petrolheads might see the rise of EVs as a threat to the combustion vehicle market, currently, the EV market isn’t as big of a threat, as it will be in the near future. So, for now, car manufacturers will only be launching a bunch of concept vehicles over the next few years to help the audience adapt to the ongoing electrification process and make them ready for the future. Here is a list of the top-5 EVs that were unveiled/launched at the Frankfurt International Motor Show:

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

The Vision EQS concept car gives us an idea of what the future lineup of Mercedes-Benz might look and perform like. As the need for mobility and the need for luxury go hand-in-hand, Mercedes has designed this vehicle to deliver both without harming the environment, thanks to its all-new electric powertrain. As we all know, Mercedes-Benz has always supported technical innovation, responsibility and fascination, which is why they are now adding another integral component, sustainability, to their brand philosophy. This concept car already meets these aspirations by today’s standards and gives us an outlook on the future of large, electric saloons to made by the brand.

Mini Electric

British car manufacturer, Mini, has successfully managed to combine urban mobility with pure electric power by making their first all-electric production-ready vehicle, the Mini Cooper SE. This eco-friendly 3-door hatch has a new zero-emission powertrain that makes it possible to blend sustainable mobility and a new exciting form of travel. The expressive design cues and premium build quality also play an important role in making the SE look and feel like a typical Mini. The Mini Cooper SE will be launched by the end of this fiscal year, which is March 2020. The car gets a 184 HP electric motor and a brand-specific front-wheel-drive system while providing a range of around 235 to 270 kms using its lithium-ion battery pack.

Honda E

The Honda E is a car specially designed to meet the needs of the millennials. Honda’s dedicated EV platform delivers a combination of efficiency and performance which is perfect for urban environments. The Honda E will deliver a range of over 200km and a ‘fast charge’ functionality of 80% battery charge in just 30 minutes, making it an ideal option for everyday commuting. Also, the powerful electric motor driving the rear wheels will deliver a fun and joyful experience combined with modern design and a retro appeal.

Volkswagen ID.3

Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the ID.3 will be the first all-electric production car made by Volkswagen. This vehicle will not only be the symbol of a new era for the brand but will also pave the way for VW’s EV future. The ID.3 EV features zero local emissions, outstanding efficiency and full connectivity, which means the car is clearly aimed at the masses and can be used for the daily city commute. Once launched, the ID.3 will be available with three battery size options: a 45 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 330 kilometres; a 58 kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 420 kms and a 77 kWh battery pack that provides a range of up to 550 kilometres. By using a fast 100 kW charger, the ID.3 can be charged sufficiently for a range of around 290 kilometres in just 30 minutes.

Hyundai 45

The recently unveiled, Hyundai 45, is an all-electric concept vehicle, which not only pays homage to Hyundai’s automotive heritage but also paves the way for the brand’s future in smart electric mobility. The 45 will be Hyundai’s flagbearer, leading the brand to a new era of automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The 45 Concept also adds a twist to the 45-year-old Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, by introducing an entirely new in-car experience to set an example for the self-driving vehicles of tomorrow.