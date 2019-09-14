Trending:
New Honda Activa 125 Vs Old Honda Activa 125
New Honda Activa 125 Vs Old Honda Activa 125

New Honda Activa 125 Vs Old Honda Activa 125

The new 2019 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI has finally been launched with a starting price of INR 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Activa 125 falls under the 125cc category and gets a more mean and aggressive stance when compared to its previous generation model. With as many as 26 new patent applications, the new Activa 125 offers a load of new features and practicality options such as a new BS6 powered 125cc engine, a new silent starter system, idling stop system, side stand indicator, engine inhibitor, a new digital-analogue metre and many more. Let’s have a look at how the new model compares against its old version:

New Activa VS Old Activa

DIMENSIONS

The new Activa 125 is not only 36mm longer than its predecessor but also 3mm wider and 19mm taller. Despite having the same wheelbase as the old one, the new model gets a surprisingly higher ground clearance and a slightly heavier body. The new model retains the same 5.3-litre fuel tank while managing a substantial decrease in seat height.

New Activa 125 BS-VIOld Activa 125
Length (mm)18501814
Width (mm)707704
Height (mm)11701151
Wheelbase (mm)12601260
Ground Clearance (mm)169155
Seat height (mm)712765
Kerb Weight (Kg)111108
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)5.35.3

Honda Activa 125 Fi launched side featured

CHASSIS

The new scooter retains the same frame and front suspension kit, from the previous generation model. Meaning, the new Activa is fitted with the same set of Telescopic Front forks, however, the new version of the scooter now gets a 3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic rear suspension. The 90 and 100 section front and rear tyres have also been retained, along with the 190mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake and CBS as standard.

New Activa 125 BS-VIOld Activa 125
FrameUnderboneUnderbone
Front SuspensionTelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicSpring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Brake190mm Disc190mm Disc / 130mm Drum
Rear Brake130mm Drum130mm Drum
Front Tyre90/90-1290/90-12
Rear Tyre90/100-1090/100-10

Honda Activa125

FEATURES

Despite having a quite similar chassis and somewhat similar design, the new Activa 125 is pretty different in terms of overall design, looks and features. The new BS6 Activa now looks much more aerodynamic, sporty and modern, while also being equipped with the latest technology and features. In terms of features, the new version gets a fuel injection system, a new digital-analogue instrument cluster, a new silent starter system, an idling start/stop system and many more.

New Activa 125 BS-VIOld Activa 125
Fuel Injection SystemYesNo
Idling Start/StopYesNo
LED HeadlampYesYes
LED TaillampNoNo
Silent Starter SystemYesNo
CBSYesYes

2020 Honda Activa 125 BS VI meter

ENGINE AND PERFORMANCE

The New Activa 125 and Old Activa 125, both have the same SOHC, 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, fan-cooled engine, but the power in the new model is almost 0.3 HP less and the torque is almost 0.25 Nm less than the old one. The rest of the engine and transmission specifications remain the same, but the performance and speed are now slightly increased and made even smoother. The engine in the latest Activa also gets a fuel injection system as standard and is BS-VI compliant.

New Activa 125 BS-VIOld Activa 125
Engine Displacement (cc)124124.9
Power HP@RPM8.18 @ 65008.52 @ 6500
Torque Nm@RPM10.3 @ 500010.54 @ 5000
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic

2020 Honda Activa 125 BS VI LED headlight

PRICE

The prices for the old Activa 125 started from INR 60,627 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is nearly INR 7,000 less than the latest Activa 125, whose prices start from INR 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the difference between the top variants is almost INR 9,000 making the new Activa 125 FI BS6 even more costly.

New Activa 125 BS-VIOld Activa 125
Prices for the base variant (ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 67,490INR 60,627
Prices for the top variant (ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 74,490INR 65,012

