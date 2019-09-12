All-New Hyundai 45 Concept Pays Homage To The Past And Paves The Way For The Future

Korean automotive manufacturer, Hyundai Motor Company, recently unveiled the 45, an electric concept vehicle, at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) 2019. This car not only pays homage to Hyundai’s automotive heritage but also paves the way for the brand’s future in smart electric mobility. The 45 will also be Hyundai’s flagbearer, leading the brand to a new era of automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The 45 Concept adds a twist to the 45-year-old Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, by introducing an entirely new in-car experience to set an example for the self-driving vehicles of tomorrow.

In terms of design, the 45 Concept recreated the Pony Coupe’s distinctive radiator grille with a ‘kinetic cube lamp’ design. This iconic front-end presence with the kinetic cube lamps reminds us of Hyundai’s legacy, while at the same time applying cutting-edge technologies to hint towards the future of the company. The car also takes Hyundai’s lighting architecture to the next level, allowing people to instantly recognize the vehicle from a distance. The new concept puts away complex designs to celebrate simple, clean lines and the minimalistic structure of the original coupe concept. To combine heritage with vision, the 45 also incorporates Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

Talking about the feature highlights, the 45 gets loads of futuristic technologies, such as a hidden Camera Monitoring System (CMS) and a bunch of self-driving system applications. For occupants, the car delivers a comfortable and relaxed environment, with lounge chair-style rear seats and front seats that can rotate to face other passengers. Adding to this, the front-seat passengers can also interact with the infotainment system via-a-projection-beam interface. This futuristic tech will be replacing the traditional central touchscreen by fitting a series of displays and functions into the dashboard itself. Also, the fully-electric powertrain will redefine the electric car segment with a couple of advanced new functions, while the cabin space will remain unaffected as the batteries and motors will be positioned outside or below the passenger compartment.

“As an icon of Hyundai, the 45 clearly reveals how Hyundai heads towards the future through heritage,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and the Head of Hyundai Design Center. “Through the 45 built upon our design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, Hyundai wants to present our vision on how we want to reshape people’s in-car lifestyle in the era of electrification and autonomous driving.”