Hyundai Verna & Exter Facelifts coming soon: Sharper Looks, Smarter Features, Same Trusted Heart!

Quick 4-Pointer Overview:
- 2026 Verna to Get a Sharper Front-End Makeover
Expect refreshed front styling and possibly more safety features — mechanically, it stays the same.
- 2026 Exter Gets a Minor Design Revamp
Aimed at staying fresh in the micro SUV race — updates expected mainly on cosmetics and interior features.
- Engines Remain Unchanged for Both Models
Tried and trusted 1.5L and 1.2L petrol/CNG units continue to power both cars.
- Price Hikes Likely with Feature Additions
Expect a premium over current prices, but with enhanced safety and comfort offerings.
Introduction: Hyundai Gears Up for a Fresh New Year
In a market where trends evolve fast and customer expectations shift even faster, Hyundai is keeping its game strong. Just three years after launching the popular Verna sedan and the compact SUV Exter, the Korean automaker is ready to give both models a fresh new look in 2026. But these aren’t just about new bumpers and alloy wheels — they signal Hyundai’s accelerated product cycle, pushing to stay ahead of the curve in India’s highly competitive automotive space.
What’s New in the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift?
Hyundai’s mid-size sedan, the Verna, has already won hearts with its edgy design and strong turbo petrol engine. The 2026 update brings a visual revamp, especially up front. Spy shots suggest the grille and bumper are being reworked to look more balanced — some may say, less polarising.
From the rear and sides, things appear largely unchanged. It’ll continue to sport 16-inch alloy wheels and a stylish coupe-like stance. Inside, while the layout remains similar, Hyundai is expected to add more connected tech, improved ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and enhanced cabin materials.
Mechanically, Hyundai plays it safe — the engines stay the same:
- 1.5L NA petrol (115hp, CVT/manual)
- 1.5L turbo-petrol (160hp, 7-DCT/manual)
What’s Coming with the 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift?
On the compact SUV side, the Exter continues to lock horns with the Tata Punch and Renault Kiger. The 2026 update is expected to retain its 1.2-litre petrol and CNG options, which means:
- 83hp petrol
- 69hp CNG
- 5-speed manual & AMT options
While major design changes are unlikely, the facelift may introduce new LED signature lights, tweaked bumpers, and a refreshed dashboard layout. Feature updates could include a new infotainment interface, more safety tech, and revised upholstery to keep things feeling premium.
Spec Comparison Table: 2026 Hyundai Verna vs Exter (Facelifted)
|Feature
|Hyundai Verna (2026)
|Hyundai Exter (2026)
|Segment
|Mid-size sedan
|Compact/Micro SUV
|Engine Options
|1.5L NA, 1.5L Turbo Petrol
|1.2L Petrol, 1.2L CNG
|Power Output
|115hp / 160hp
|83hp (Petrol) / 69hp (CNG)
|Transmission
|Manual, CVT, 7-DCT
|Manual, AMT
|Expected Price Range
|₹11.5 – ₹18 lakh (est.)
|₹6.5 – ₹11 lakh (est.)
|Design Changes
|Front facelift, new bumper
|Slight exterior tweaks
|Interior Upgrades
|New ADAS, cabin enhancements
|New upholstery, features
|Safety Tech
|Expanded ADAS & sensors
|Additional airbags likely
Conclusion: Fresh Faces, Familiar Performance
The 2026 Hyundai Verna and Exter updates may not be radical overhauls, but they’re exactly what today’s buyers want — sharper design, more safety, and modern tech packed into familiar packages. By retaining their proven powertrains and focusing on feature upgrades, Hyundai aims to stay ahead in both the sedan and compact SUV race. And with fresh styling, both cars are bound to stand out in showrooms all over again.
Stay tuned — the Korean duo is set to refresh Indian roads, once more.