Honda E Prototype Infuses Retro In Future Of Mobility

As the world of Transportation and Technology is changing and evolving, the 89th Geneva International Motor Show is planning on displaying some of these amazing technological advancements. Japanese carmaker Honda is ready to preview one of their latest urban electric vehicles at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the Honda E Prototype. This new model plays an important role in Honda’s “Electric Vision” strategy for the European market and could also be considered for its electric vehicle plan for India.

Honda has designed this new EV to meet the needs of the millennials. The Honda E Prototype combines modern design with retro appeal. The simplicity in its plain and smooth body contours start from the bonnet and traverse over the panoramic windscreen to create a continuous surface and spread over the roof to provide a two-tone colour option, which further enhances the aerodynamic performance. The flush ‘pop out’ door handles and compact cameras replace the traditional side view mirrors and add a sense of sleek to the rather simple design.

The car’s advanced charging port is placed at the centre of the bonnet for ease of use from either side of the car. LED lighting is visible through the glass cover to inform the driver about the battery charging status. The round headlight clusters enhance and define Honda e Prototype’s ‘human face’. Beneath the skin of the E prototype is an all-new, EV-specific platform that allows the vehicle to have a low and broader chassis for stability and still be ergonomic. The flared wheel arches accommodate the wide tyres.

The minimalist interior gives an aesthetic feel to the car. The compact design provides the car’s interiors with a distinct sense of comfort. The sense of spaciousness is enhanced by the walk-through flat floor in the front and rear of the cabin. The dash also has a fully-integrated customisable dual-screen horizontal display that features a range of intelligent high-end applications and services like; the rearview camera system, satellite navigation and media related functions. There are screens at both ends of the dashboard showing the rear-view images relayed from the Camera Mirror System to ensure a natural feel and vision for the driver.

Honda’s dedicated EV platform delivers a combination of efficiency and performance which is perfect for urban environments. The Honda E Prototype will deliver a range of over 200km and a ‘fast charge’ functionality of 80% battery charge in 30 minutes, making it an ideal option for everyday commuting. The powerful electric motor driving the rear wheels will deliver a fun and joyful experience. The Honda E Prototype will be unveiled on 5 March at the Geneva International Motor Show this year. Production of Honda’s compact urban electric vehicle will begin later this year.