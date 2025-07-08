VinFast Ties Up with RoadGrid for 120 Service Hubs Ahead of Launch

Quick Overview
- VinFast inks deal with RoadGrid to set up 120 charging and service workshops before first SUV deliveries
- Partnership offers real‑time diagnostics, 24/7 toll‑free support and nationwide fast‑charging access
- Move positions VinFast against Tata, Mahindra and BYD on the critical after‑sales front
VinFast Auto India has signed a strategic pact with Bengaluru‑based RoadGrid to build an integrated charging and after‑sales network before its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs hit showrooms later this year . The Vietnamese carmaker says the tie‑up will deliver 120 “extended service workshops” across metro and Tier‑II cities, complete with 60 kW DC chargers, diagnostics‑driven maintenance and a toll‑free helpline that funnels requests to the nearest hub.
Network game‑plan
RoadGrid already manages over 200 multi‑brand service outlets and runs containerised mobile chargers for fleet operators. Under the new deal, the firm will install VinFast‑branded fast chargers and embed its cloud software into VinFast’s VApp. Owners will see charger availability, book service slots and get over‑the‑air fault alerts. VinFast claims the network will go live by October, a month before the first VF7 deliveries roll out of its upcoming Tamil Nadu CKD line.
Product pipeline
VinFast’s India entry begins with the VF7, a 4.5‑metre crossover expected to cost around ₹30 lakh and pack a 75 kWh pack for 450 km ARAI range. The smaller VF6 will follow at ₹20‑25 lakh with a 59 kWh battery and 399 km range. Both offer Level 2 ADAS, bidirectional charging and five‑star ASEAN NCAP ratings. Local assembly targets 50,000 units a year in phase one, rising to 150,000 by 2028.
Why after‑sales matters?
Tata’s acti.ev ecosystem already fields 7,500 public chargers and 350 service centres, while Mahindra has tied up with ChargeZone for its BE range. BYD relies on Blade Battery longevity but operates barely 33 touch‑points nationwide. VinFast needs rapid scale to reassure first‑time buyers wary of Vietnamese badges and new‑age batteries. A 10‑year, 2,00,000 km transferable warranty announced at Bharat Mobility Expo helps the cause, but service coverage will seal confidence.
Competitors
- Tata Harrier.ev: 627 km claim, 25‑minute top‑up, 540‑dealer reach
- Mahindra BE 6: 500 km real range, 175 kW charge rate, 1,150 service points
- BYD Atto 3: 521 km claim, 88 kW peak charge, 33 outlets
Final Thoughts
Building cars is one thing; fixing them at dawn on Diwali is quite another. VinFast seems to know it. By roping in RoadGrid for a ready‑made spine of lifts, chargers and cloud dashboards, the Vietnamese challenger is ticking the boring but vital boxes before the marketing fireworks begin. If the 120 hubs arrive on schedule, the VF6 and VF7 may land with fewer “where will I charge?” memes and more “how soon can I book?” emojis.