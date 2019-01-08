This Virtually Modded Tata Harrier Looks Ready To Light Up A Forest

About to be launched this month, the Tata Harrier with all its bells, whistles and those butch looks, appears ready to go jungle taming. However, as of now, it lacks a proper 4WD option. It has a fancy terrain management dial alright, but that only governs how the power is delivered to the front two wheels. While we’d like to see a proper four wheel drive version, ready to be kitted out further by off-road fanatics, in the virtual world, someone has already let his imagination run wild.

This yellow Tata Harrier here looks like it has come straight out of one of the mod shops in Kerala. Take a good look at its butterfly patterned metal crash guard, which underlines the bumper’s body coloured section. And it has been embedded with not one, two or three, but five LED lighting elements! Below that, the bumper has been knifed out at the edges to enhance the SUV’s approach angle and the proper skid plate gets two tow hooks, along with a winch. There are two large yellow fog lights, just in case the white LEDs don’t illuminate enough.

Upwards, you’d notice that the virtual artist knows a few things about off roading and has added a snorkel. Love for illumination continues here too and there are four auxiliary lamps affixed on the roof. Standard rubber has been thrown out in favour of off-road friendly tyres and the blacked-out roof and bonnet, only add more ‘Mean’ to the way this Harrier looks. It is being said that a 7-seater variant of the Tata Harrier is in the works, and that will be fitted with a 4WD system. To be revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, it is also rumoured to come fitted with an automatic gearbox. Until then, take a good look at this virtual artistry, courtesy Desi Geek on YouTube.