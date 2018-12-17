VIDEO: Tata Harrier, The Definitive Review, Has the Bar Really Been Raised?

After a series of various teasers, Tata Motors has given us the Harrier SUV. This new SUV would compete in a segment which has other players like the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV 500 and the Jeep Compass. After driving it for an extended time period, here is what we have to say about this new SUV, the Tata Harrier.

Tata Harrier Exterior:

Staying true to their claim, the Harrier looks quite similar to the concept car that was seen at the Auto Expo in Delhi this year. The front end breaks the conventional headlight layout, with the LED DRL placed in the top and the actual headlight cluster integrated to the bumper of the vehicle. It looks rather nice and the front end appears very fresh and new, unlike anything we have seen in the market. Moving to the sides, the Harrier has a beautiful roof line, which is further accentuated with a floating roof type design.

The Harrier is the longest and widest car in its class and that is visible once you get to the side of this vehicle. You get 17-inch wheels which are wrapped in 235/65 section tyres. They provide plenty of grip in terms of driving dynamics. The rear of the SUV gets a neat looking taillight assembly which gets LED illumination for the stop light. There also is a piano black applique at the rear end, connecting both the taillights together. The Harrier is a brilliant looking vehicle and if you were to go just by looks alone, the Harrier has to be your pick.

Tata Harrier Interior:

Many a times, you can feel the similarities between various cars made by the same manufacturer, but that does not hold true for the Tata Harrier which gets an all-new cabin. This may be the best interior that Tata has ever made and it looks very nice and unique. The dashboard gets a dual tone treatment with soft-touch material. There are also some faux wood inserts in the cabin and you get satin grey finish at the bottom. Ample storage spaces are present in the cabin and the Harrier also gets a chilled centre console. The front seats are quite comfortable and offer great support, the driver side even gets lumbar support, a good thing to make long journeys comfortable.

Moving to the second row, the one thing you would not be complaining about is space. There is enough room for your knees, legs, head, and even taller passengers would be comfortable. A special mention to the lovely under-thigh support at the rear. The rear passengers also get an armrest in the centre with twin cup holders. Other features in the rear include a fast-charging USB socket to charge your mobile phone or other electronic devices. The AC vents for the rear passengers are present in the B-pillar of the car.

Tata Harrier Equipment:

The Harrier is loaded with a host of features and equipment. The centre console gets a high-resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which looks very nice and gets a bunch of connectivity options including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This screen is connected to a 9-speaker audio system by JBL for the top-spec variant, which would keep audiophiles happy. This infotainment screen also acts as a reverse camera and while the screen itself is of good resolution, the camera could have been of a better quality.

The instrument console gets a large screen as well which displays a vast amount of driver-related information and a digital tachometer. The speedometer remains analogue and looks neat. The information displayed on the screen can be changed by clicking the buttons present on the right-hand side of the steering wheel. There are a number of buttons on the steering wheel, which are rather simple to use. The buttons on the right-hand side operate the cruise control and the left-hand side operate the infotainment system. The Harrier also comes with three driving modes – City, Eco and Sport which tune the engine to deliver according to the mode selected. Moreover, a smart ESP system can be tuned as per the road conditions making the Harrier a capable vehicle for soft-roading and mild off-roading.

Tata Harrier Engine and Performance:

The Harrier uses a 2-litre Multijet diesel engine which is tuned to deliver 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque. It propels the Harrier to 100 kmph in a matter of 12 seconds, which is quite fast for an SUV of this size. As of now, the engine comes mated only to a 6-speed manual gearbox which is a let down for many people who would want an automatic. There is almost no turbo lag in the engine and it remains a very tractable unit which can pull straight from as low as 1,000 rpm. Please watch our video linked below to know more about the driving experience of the SUV.

While the prices of the Harrier have not been announced yet, it is rumoured to cost between INR 16 Lakh to 21 Lakh, on the road. However, we will tell you why would you choose the Harrier over other rivals like the XUV 500 and the Compass. The first reason would be the visuals. The Harrier has to be the best looking car out there. It shines in the area of comfort and there’s huge space on offer. It offers great fuel efficiency, given the size of the engine and the vehicle, and feels pretty involving behind the wheel too. Tata has done a fantastic job and we will have to wait for the official prices to give you a proper verdict on this car. Stay tuned.