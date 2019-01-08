Under INR 1 Lakh: Top Five Fast Motorcycles

Providing you with the best acceleration without burning a hole in your pocket, these are some of the fastest bikes you can buy today for under a lakh. Powered by a decently large engine size, these bikes are capable of handling your daily commutes, as well as that out of town weekend ride. Want to go as fast as you can for a hundred thousand Indian rupees? These are your top five choices. All figures mentioned here are either company claimed or speedometer indicated.

The fastest Indian at one point in time, the Pulsar 220F has been a popular bike since its launch. It is because of the popularity of this bike that Bajaj refuses to discontinue it as even today as there still are many buyers putting down a deposit to own one. The 220 cc, single cylinder motor on this bike produces 21 hp and 18.55 Nm of torque.

Pros: Value for money

Cons: Ageing platform

Price: INR 98,694

Bajaj Pulsar 220 Top Speed: 136 kmph

Another great value for money product from Bajaj. The Pulsar 200 NS is essentially a street bike with a naked design. In its class, its engine still makes the most power and this bike is the only one here built around a perimeter frame. The Bajaj 200 NS is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to produce 23.5 PS of peak power and a maximum torque figure of 18.3 Nm.

Pros: Good Looks | Perimeter frame

Cons: Product range gets shuffled frequently without notice

Price: INR 99,283 onwards

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Top Speed: 135 km/h

If you wish to go fast but on something which offers a relaxed seating position, the Avenger comes with various engine options. If it is speed that you want, you might want to consider the Avenger street 220. Being the lightest bike amongst its siblings, it naturally gets the maximum top speed. The 220 cc engine on this bike generates 19.03 PS and maximum torque of 17.5 Nm.

Pros: Comfortable to ride

Cons: The 220 Cruise is available at the same price

Price: INR 95,076

Bajaj Avenger Street 200 Top Speed: 120 km/h

The race-ready TVS Apache is offered with a carburetted and fuel injected engine. While the FI equipped model goes above the INR 1 Lakh mark, the carburetted version comes for less and offers the same amount of thrill to a rider. The carburetted version of the 197.75 cc engine produces a maximum of 20.22 Bhp and 18.1 Nm of torque.

Pros: Great riding dynamics | Involving to ride | Engine loves to rev | Only bike here to offer slipper clutch

Cons: Lack of 6th gear

Price: INR 96,300 onwards

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Top Speed: 128 km/h (Company claimed)

The smaller yet equally capable member of the Apache RTR family, the RTR 180 is probably the most affordable and fun to ride street bike at this point in time. The bike received a few minor updates for the 2019 model year, making it even more appealing than before. The 177.4 cc engine on this bike is air cooled. The maximum power output is 16.62 PS and torque peaks out at 15.5 Nm. There’s also the Pulsar 180 which you may look at.