Where Does the Harrier Stand Against the Creta, Compass and XUV 500?

The Tata Harrier has finally come out. Tata gave us this brilliant product after a series of teasers and we will be bringing you an in-depth review of the car very soon. The Harrier is entering a somewhat crowded segment, so we would love to take this opportunity to compare the specs of the Harrier with the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV 500. For this comparison, we shall only consider the diesel engine options of the cars. Let us first compare the dimensions of the cars. Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Mahindra XUV 500 Length 4598 mm 4395 mm 4270 mm 4585 mm Width 1894 mm 1818 mm 1780 mm 1890 mm Height 1706 mm 1640 mm 1630 mm 1785 mm Wheelbase 2741 mm 2636 mm 2590 mm 2700 mm Ground clearance 205 mm 178 mm 198 mm 200 mm The Harrier boasts the maximum wheelbase in this segment offering maximum space for its occupants. It is one huge vehicle and is only surpassed by the XUV 500 in terms of height. Moreover, a ground clearance of 205 mm is the best in its class making going over obstacles a breeze. Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Mahindra XUV 500 Engine size 2-litre 2-litre 1.6-litre 2.2-litre Maximum power 138 hp 170 hp 126 hp 155 hp Maximum torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 260 Nm 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

6-speed automatic 6-speed manual

6-speed automatic

Talking in terms of the engine capacity, the Harrier seems right in the ballpark of the other vehicles. The Creta with its smaller engine feels a bit left out with the big dogs over here. The harrier manages to stay in between with is 2-litre Kryotec engine. It is interesting to note that despite using the same engine, the compass gets a bit more power than the Harrier and is the most powerful car in the segment. Now we shall discuss the safety features present in all the car.

Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Mahindra XUV 500 Chassis type Monocoque Body-on-frame Monocoque Monocoque Number of airbags 6 7 6 6 Stability -ESP with cornering control

-Traction control -ESP

-Traction control -ESP -ESP

-Traction control Hill assistance -Hill hold control

-Hill descent control No Hill hold control -Hill hold control

-Hill descent control ABS With EBD

Off-road ABS with EBD with EBD with EBD

The Jeep Compass uses a traditional body-on-frame type chassis while the others are a monocoque chassis. The Compass also gets an additional airbag while the others get 6. The Harrier really shines through with a more sophisticated electronics package which offers ABS with EBD, ESP with corner stability control, off-road ABS, traction control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, rollover mitigation, Brake Assist and more. Other safety features include ISOFIX child seats which are available as standard on all vehicles.

The Harrier looks like a very promising vehicle on paper and does stack up pretty good against its competitors. Moreover, the Harrier comes loaded with a lot more goodies like cruise control, an 8.8-inch touchscreen system, 9 speaker system by JBL, 7-inch MID, reverse parking camera and much more you can read about here. Stay tuned for an in-depth review of this SUV coming your way very soon and do view this extensive image gallery of the Harrier below.