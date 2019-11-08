Tata Steel Deploys 40 Tigor EVs For Employee Transportation At Jamshedpur

As part of its Go-Green initiative, Tata Steel has taken the lead to introduce a fleet of electric vehicles for its employee transportation in Jamshedpur. The company has partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 40 Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs). The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors’ team to Tata Steel officials, at the company’s plant in Jamshedpur. With this, the company intends to cut down on the carbon emission and motivate its employees to switch to green public commuting habits.

Tata Motors is playing a proactive role in driving electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions. The carmaker will build on that role by launching the Tata Nexon EV, which will make its debut in Q4 FY 19-20, powered by the carmaker’s recently introduced Ziptron technology. Ahead of the launch, to spread awareness which will attempt to cure range-anxiety among other such things associated with electric cars, Tata Motors has signed-up Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to relay their experience as they drive around different terrains of India in a near-production ready, Nexon EV. A phase of their journey will see the two drive from Manali to Leh.

The Nexon EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety. It will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, boast of zippy performance, fast charging capability, and a battery and motor with a warranty of 8 years. The system will also adhere to IP67 (dust and waterproof) standard. Expected to be priced between INR 15 to 17 Lakhs, the Nexon EV will share space with the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Steel on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet in Jamshedpur. We are confident that the Tigor EV will comprehensively address the mobility needs of the firm in an economical and eco-friendly manner. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”