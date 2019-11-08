Volkswagen Celebrates 10 Years Of Association With Kolhapur’s Unique Automobiles

Readying itself to unleash upcoming products which are built for India, as a part of the India 2.0 Project, Volkswagen India is celebrating a long-standing association with one of its dealers. The carmaker commemorated its 10th year of association with Unique Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. in Kolhapur. The decade-long partnership has been driven by distinct principles encompassing Volkswagen’s core DNA of safety, build quality and fun-to-drive experience.

Together, the brand has consistently strived towards providing the best customer experience in sales & after-sales services within the region. Starting with a single Volkswagen touchpoint, Unique Automobiles has expanded into three sales facilities in the state of Maharashtra. Collaboratively, the partnership has resulted in more than 5,500 happy Volkswagen customers across carlines. Under the leadership of Mr Rahul Chordia, Managing Director, Volkswagen Kolhapur, the dealership has been awarded multiple accolades in the categories of customer care management, after-sales and continuous improvement in service.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Over the years, the Kolhapur region has tremendously grown in its businesses, leading to an increase of aspirational value among customers. This continuous growth gives us the opportunity to offer potential customers Volkswagen carlines and an impeccable service standard. We’re glad that through our longstanding partnership with Unique Automobiles we are able to provide customers with a delightful purchase experience.”

Commenting on this decade long association, Mr Rahul Chordia, Managing Director, Volkswagen Kolhapur, Unique Automobiles Kolhapur Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our association with Volkswagen has been extremely valuable and rewarding. At each step, there is an opportunity to expand further by aligning ourselves with the brand’s pursuit of providing premium accessible mobility. We continue to enhance our offerings and are confident of delivering the Volkswagen brand promise over the next decade.”

The Volkswagen Group, led by brand Skoda in India, will give us a glimpse of their first all-new product at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The new mid-size SUV, built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, will be shared by both brands. The group is spending more than a billion dollars for this new beginning, where all their future products for India will be tailored to suit local tastes.