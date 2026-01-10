Tata Punch Facelift CNG Reaches Dealerships Ahead of Launch: New Look, More Tech, Turbo Power Coming

The Tata Punch has built a strong following in India and now the brand is preparing to give it a facelift. Ahead of its official launch next week, the Tata Punch facelift with CNG has begun making its way to dealerships all over the country. Seeing it in the flesh gives a clear idea of what Tata has changed and what it has decided to keep familiar.
The facelifted Punch looks more modern without losing any of its tough and upright stance. The version that is spotted at dealerships is finished in a new shade called Coorg Clouds, one of six colours that will be offered. Tata will be selling the updated Punch in six variants, which will provide a wide spread of options to the buyers.
On the outside, the changes are easy to pick out.
- Redesigned headlamps and taillights
- New LED DRLs and reconfigured grille
- Modified front and rear bumpers
- Blacked-out alloy wheels
- LED light bar across the rear
Together, these updates make the Punch look sharper and more premium without losing any of its compact SUV character.
Once you’re inside, the changes are even more apparent. The dashboard now has a sense of being cleaner and more tech focused.
- New 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Two-spoke steering wheel with lighting Tata logo
- Touch-based AC controls borrowed from the Curvv
- Tweeters installed on the A-pillars
- Engine start-stop button
- Updated centre console
- Grey, black and white interior theme
The CNG version carries on from Tata’s twin-cylinder layout. Both cylinders are neatly housed under the boot floor, and this helps to maintain usable luggage space compared to older single cylinder layouts.
Under the bonnet, Tata is widening choices. The Punch facelift will be offered with 1.2-litre petrol engine in two forms.
- Naturally aspirated petrol
- Turbo-petrol option added
The existing five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes continue, whilst the turbo-petrol is to come with a six-speed manual.
With new styling, additional features, CNG practicality and the promise of stronger performance, the Tata Punch facelift is a well-rounded update. It builds on what worked already and adds just enough to keep things interesting.