New Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing, Launch Could Happen Soon

Bajaj may finally enter a segment that many riders have been waiting for. A new adventure motorcycle has been spotted testing on Indian roads, and the test bike already looks very close to production.
For years, Bajaj has sold commuter bikes, sports motorcycles and touring machines, but a dedicated adventure bike has been missing from its lineup. That gap seems to be filled soon!
Test Bike Looks Nearly Ready
Recent spy shots show a motorcycle with very little camouflage. The overall shape suggests that Bajaj is in the final stages of development.
Some parts of the motorcycle look familiar, especially the rear section. The taillight design appears similar to what is seen on some existing Bajaj motorcycles. However, the rest of the bike looks completely new.
Visible details include:
- Tall front mudguard
- Long single-piece seat
- Upright handlebar
- Upswept exhaust
- Large body panels
- Spoke wheels
The motorcycle has a tall stance and looks built for rough roads as well as long-distance rides.
Engine Details Still Under Wraps
Bajaj has not shared any official information yet, but the engine casing has created plenty of interest.
There is speculation that the motorcycle could use a KTM-derived engine. Some reports suggest a 250cc liquid-cooled unit may be under the bodywork. Others believe Bajaj could use its own 250cc platform.
If the bike gets a 250cc engine, riders can expect a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Expected possibilities include:
- Around 250cc capacity
- Single-cylinder layout
- Liquid-cooled technology
- Suitable for touring and daily riding
Final specifications will only become clear closer to launch.
Built For Adventure Riding
The hardware seen on the motorcycle suggests that Bajaj wants this bike to handle more than just city roads.
The test mule appears to feature:
- Long-travel front suspension
- Rear monoshock setup
- High ground clearance
- 19-inch front wheel
- 17-inch rear wheel
This wheel combination is commonly used on adventure motorcycles because it offers a good mix of highway comfort and rough-road ability.
A top box was also fitted on the test bike. Even with the luggage box installed, there appeared to be enough space for a passenger.
Launch Timeline
So, as mentioned earlier, the motorcycle looks much closer to production than an early prototype. Because of this, a launch before the end of 2026 looks possible. An early 2027 debut is also being considered a strong possibility