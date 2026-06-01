Mercedes-Benz Recalls 99 Electric G-Class SUVs

When buying a luxury SUV that costs over Rs 3 crore, most customers would not expect to receive a recall notice. However, even the most expensive and technologically sound vehicles can develop issues that require attention. At the end of the day, it is still a machine, and issues can sometimes surface despite meticulous testing and quality control.
Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall for the all-electric G-Class SUV in India. The recall affects 99 units of the G 580 with EQ Technology produced from July 12, 2024, to August 18, 2025.
The issue is related to the wheel bolts used on these vehicles. According to information, some of the wheel bolts may not meet the required specifications.
If such bolts are used for a long period, there is a possibility that they could gradually loosen while the vehicle is being driven. If that happens, the connection between the wheel and the vehicle could be affected. In severe situations, driving stability may reduce and the risk of an accident could increase.
Owners of affected vehicles are expected to be contacted through authorised dealerships. Most probably, the inspection and corrective work will be carried out without any additional charge. Customers can also get in touch with their nearest dealership for further information regarding the recall process.
The electric G-Class arrived in India last year as one of the most talked-about luxury EV launches. While it looks very similar to the traditional G-Wagon, the vehicle uses a fully electric powertrain.
Power comes from four electric motors, one for each wheel. Together they generate 587 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque. This setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds despite its large size and boxy shape.
The SUV is equipped with a 116 kWh battery pack. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP driving range of up to 473 km on a full charge. Using a 200 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 32 minutes.
The G 580 with EQ Technology is currently priced at Rs 3.10 crore ex-showroom. It represents an important part of Mercedes-Benz’s growing electric vehicle portfolio in India.