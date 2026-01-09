2026 Tata Punch Facelift to Be Offered in 6 Variants – New Base Smart Trim and Top Features Revealed

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is almost here and for many buyers, this update seems important. The Punch has been one of the strongest selling cars of Tata, simply owing to its hard look, safety and fit into day to day Indian driving. Now, with prices scheduled to be unveiled on January 13, Tata has revealed the complete range of variants and some of the key features.
This facelift is not about changing what works. It instead builds on the strengths of the Punch and adds more comfort, more tech and better safety across the range.
Variant lineup explained
The new Tata Punch will be sold in six variants.
- Smart
- Pure
- Pure Plus
- Adventure
- Accomplished
- Accomplished Plus S
The older Creative trim has been renamed as ‘Accomplished Plus’ and the new Smart variant becomes the point of entry.
Smart variant
The Smart is the new base model but it does not feel basic. Tata has concentrated in safety and essentials.
Key features include
- Six Air bags, electronic stability control
- LED headlamps
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Remote keyless entry
- City and Eco drive modes
This makes the Smart variant a good choice for first-time buyers.
Pure variant
The Pure variant adds everyday comfort features.
- Rear AC vents
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Front armrest with storage
- Rear defogger
- Day and night IRVM
It is a good step up without feeling expensive.
Pure Plus variant
Pure Plus brings in technology which many buyers now expect.
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Reverse camera
- Cruise control
- USB Type-C fast charging
- Height adjustable driver seat
This variant has a good balance for city and highway use.
Adventure variant
Adventure is about convenience and visibility.
- 360-degree camera
- Blind view monitor
- Push-button start
- Automatic climate control
- Auto headlamps, auto rain sensing wipers
- 15-Inch Styled Wheels
This is where the Punch begins to feel premium.
Accomplished variant
The Accomplished variant alters the cabin experience in a very noticeable way.
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Connected LED Tail Lamps & LED DRLs
- Extended thigh support seats
- Touch-based climate control panel
It is more modern and spacious inside.
Accomplished Plus S variant
This is the top-end Punch.
- Electric sunroof
- 7-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Connected car technology
- LED fog lamps with cornering
It brings features that are normally seen in larger SUVs.
Engines and rivals
The Punch goes on with petrol and CNG options and also adds a new turbo petrol. Manual and AMT gearboxes remain available.
The facelift will compete with Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
Conclusion
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift continues with the same core strengths, enhanced by meaningful upgrades. Better safety, more screens, smarter features, and a wider choice of variants make it more complete than before. With prices imminent, the Punch appears poised to remain where it belongs, at the top of its segment.