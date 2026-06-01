2026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Still One Of The Best Sedans You Can Buy?

There is no doubt that the Honda City has been one of the most loved sedans in India for years. For many families, it was the car people dreamed of owning. Now, we finally got our hands on the updated 2026 Honda City e:HEV to see whether it still has what it takes in a market filled with SUVs.
After spending time with the car, one thing becomes evident. Honda has not tried to make the City something that it is not. It continues to be a comfortable, refined and efficient sedan that does its job extremely well.
Hybrid System Continues To Impress
Let us start with what makes this version special.
The City e:HEV uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with an electric motor. Together, the system produces:
- 126 PS power
- 253 Nm torque
The hybrid setup automatically switches between different operating modes depending on driving conditions.
These include:
- Pure electric mode
- Hybrid mode
- Engine drive mode
The transitions happen smoothly and most of the time you hardly notice what the car is doing in the background.
During our drive, fuel efficiency remained between 22 kmpl and 23 kmpl even with the air conditioning running continuously. That is an impressive figure for a sedan of this size.
Ride Quality Made For Indian Roads
The City has always been known for comfort and that remains true here.
Broken roads, expansion joints and small potholes are handled nicely. The suspension feels mature and absorbs imperfections without making passengers uncomfortable.
The steering is light at lower speeds, making city driving easy. Parking also feels stress free, especially with the addition of the new camera systems.
This is not a sedan built for aggressive driving. Buyers looking for outright performance may still prefer cars like the Slavia or Virtus.
The City follows a different approach. It values comfort and refinement more than excitement.
Cabin Feels Familiar Yet Better Equipped
Honda has added several useful upgrades. The cabin gets:
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charger
- Auto-dimming frameless IRVM
- Ambient lighting
- Electric parking brake
- New infotainment screen
- Sunroof
The black and white interior theme gives the cabin an upmarket feel. Material quality is also good, and everything feels solidly put together. The infotainment screen is easy to use, though its upward-facing position may take some time to get used to.
The instrument cluster combines analogue and digital elements, which many buyers may actually prefer over fully digital displays.
Rear Seat Still Remains A Strong Point
The Honda City has always offered a comfortable rear seat experience and that continues here.
Passengers get:
- Rear AC vents
- Type-C charging ports
- Rear armrest with cup holders
- Good legroom
- Comfortable seat cushioning
Three adults can sit at the back, though two passengers will be far more comfortable on longer journeys. An integrated retractable sunshade for the rear windscreen is on offer, but side window blinds are missing.
Sharper Design Without Going Overboard
Honda calls this design language “Sharpen” and the changes are noticeable.
Key exterior updates include:
- New LED headlamps
- Connected-style DRL signature
- Redesigned bumper
- Functional air ducts
- 16-inch Aero Blade alloy wheels
- New rear spoiler
- Updated LED tail lamp elements
The sedan still looks elegant, but now carries a slightly sportier appearance than before.
More Technology Than Before
The feature list has grown significantly.
Highlights include:
- 360-degree camera
- Honda Sensing ADAS suite
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Collision mitigation system
- Lane Watch camera
- Radar-based safety systems
The camera quality could have been better, but the systems remain useful in daily driving.
Petrol Or Hybrid?
This is the question many buyers will ask. The petrol version costs less and still offers a good ownership experience.
The hybrid demands a higher initial investment, but frequent drivers can recover that difference through lower fuel bills over time. For buyers covering around 20,000 to 25,000 km every year, the hybrid starts making much more sense.
Verdict
The 2026 Honda City e:HEV does not try to chase trends. It sticks to the qualities that have made the City successful for nearly three decades. It is comfortable, efficient, spacious and easy to live with every day.