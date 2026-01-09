Tata Punch Facelift Colours Revealed Ahead of January 13 Launch – New Shades, Fresh Look Explained

The Tata Punch has always been one of those cars that you see everywhere, quietly doing its job and blending into daily life without trying too hard. Now, Tata Motors is ready to refresh it. On January 13, 2026, the Punch facelift will finally be launched in India and ahead of that, Tata has revealed all six colour options. For a car that is already popular, this update seems like a natural next step, not a dramatic overhaul.
Tata is offering the Punch Facelift in six colours and each of them has its own personality.
The familiar Pristine White makes its reappearance and it remains the safest, most timeless option. It complements the Punch’s boxy shape, and will likely continue to be a top choice among buyers who prefer a clean look.
Bengal Rouge is the bold red shade which Tata has also used on the new Sierra. It has a very bright and young appearance, and it gives the Punch much more energy on the road.
Cyantific Blue is the successor to Tornado Blue. This new shade feels lighter, fresher and more modern. It adds a bit of flare without going too loud.
Coorg Clouds is a soft, cloudy white color that gives the Punch a calm and premium look. It is subtle but different enough to be distinct from regular shades of white.
Caramel is the most eye-catching of all the colours. This deeper yellow shade appears cheerful, lively and will attract buyers that want their car to feel fun and different.
Daytona Grey continues from the current model and is the most understated option. It fits the Punch’s tough attitude, and is likely to be popular with urban buyers.
On the outside, Punch facelift receives some obvious improvements. There are LED headlamps, LED drls and LED fog lamps with cornering function. The design of the front is inspired by the Punch EV, though without the connected DRL strip. New 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels give the vehicle a fresher look. Features such as a rear wiper and washer, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, new bumpers, and updated LED tail-lamps round off the exterior changes. Tata is also adding a single pane electric sunroof, 360 degree camera, blind view monitoring on higher variants.
Inside, the layout is familiar but looks much more modern. The highlights include a 10.25 inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, touch-based climate controls, rear AC vents, a flat bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a front armrest. Features such as cruise control, wireless charging, Type-C fast charging, push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, and connected technology are also included in the package.
Under the bonnet, Tata is increasing choices. Along with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and iCNG options, the Punch facelift will also get a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, expected to generate around 118 bhp and 170 Nm, bound with a manual gearbox.
The Punch facelift will be available in 6 variants ranging from Smart to Accomplished Plus, to suit a variety of budgets and needs.