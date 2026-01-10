2026 KTM 390 Duke Revealed With New Atlantic Blue Look and Braking Upgrade

The KTM 390 Duke has always been known as a sharp and fun and no-nonsense street motorcycle. For 2026, KTM has decided not to change what already works well. Instead, it has provided the bike with a fresh visual update and a small hardware update that helps the bike stay up to date in global markets.
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke has now been revealed internationally and the biggest change is the new Atlantic Blue colour option. This shade is a replacement for the older grey look that feels calmer, cleaner and slightly more premium. The tank extensions and fuel tank are now finished in a matte blue, and the front fender and alloy wheels are finished in black. This also means that the bright orange wheels seen earlier are gone, giving the bike a more grown-up look. Alongside this new blue the existing darker colour option continues to be offered.
Apart from the colour update, the motorcycle resembles a familiar sight. The sharp bodywork, exposed trellis frame and compact proportions are unchanged. KTM appears to be playing it safe by trying to keep the Duke’s aggressive stance intact but just enough updated to stand out against newer rivals.
Mechanically the 390 Duke is exactly the same as before. It uses the same 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Power output remains at about 44 to 46 horsepower, depending on market specification, with 39Nm of torque. The motor is combined with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter – which is still one of the highlights of the bike in day-to-day riding.
One important update for 2026 is WP FCR4 front brake caliper. KTM says this will help enhance braking feel and stopping power. The rest of the braking setup is the same, a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Rider safety is still well covered with cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS offered as standard.
The feature list is still strong and there has been no change. The bike gets full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, ride modes, traction control, launch control and LED lighting all around. These features make the 390 Duke one of the most tech-loaded motorcycles in its segment to this day.
For now, KTM has not confirmed if this new colour and updated braking hardware will come to India-spec 390 Duke. However, given the popularity of the model here, there is a good chance these updates will come sooner rather than later.