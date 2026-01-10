Ather’s Fast Charging Network Hits 5,000+ Points Across 395 Cities in India

Finding a fast charger is one of the biggest worries for anyone riding an electric scooter in India. Even if the scooter is good, charging access tends to be a factor in how confident a rider is, especially outside of big cities. That is where Ather’s latest update starts to matter.
Ather Energy has now expanded fast charging access to more than 5,000 public points across the country. These chargers are scattered over more than 395 cities including metros, smaller towns and even some intercity routes. Out of this network, more than 3675 fast chargers are operated by Ather itself while another 1400 plus are available through partner networks.
What makes this more useful is the location of these chargers. Cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai have more than 100 LECCS fast chargers each. Bengaluru alone has crossed 240 chargers. On a state-wise basis, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat have the best coverage now.
Smaller cities are not being left behind either.
- Nashik, Malappuram and Indore now have over 45 fast chargers each.
- Kozhikode and Coimbatore have crossed 65 chargers.
This type of spread makes daily commuting much easier and builds confidence for slightly longer rides.
A large part of why this expansion is possible is LECCS. Ather designed this connector specifically for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and opened it up in 2021. Since then, it has been given BIS approval and is now a part of Indian charging standards. Other brands such as Hero Vida and Matter along with charging operators such as Bolt.Earth, Kazam and EVamp are also using it.
This means riders are not tied into one brand’s charging network.
In general, this move is a quiet solution to an actual problem. More chargers, common standards and more coverage in the city make electric scooters easier to live with. To many riders, that peace of mind is as important as range or performance.