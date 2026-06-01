Upcoming Cars Expected In June 2026: From Tata Sierra EV To BMW X6 M60i

Last month was packed with new launches, facelifts and special editions. June does not have a very long list, but the vehicles expected this month cover almost every category. We can expect electric SUVs, luxury sedans, performance-focused models, hybrids and even a new flex-fuel vehicle.
For buyers planning a new purchase, the next few weeks could bring several interesting options.
So here is a complete breakdown –
Tata Sierra EV
One of the most talked-about launches expected this month is the Tata Sierra EV. The name carries strong memories for many Indian car buyers, but the new model is very different from the original.
Some expected highlights include:
- More than 500 km claimed driving range
- Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions
- Modern connected features
- Premium cabin layout
- Distinct EV styling elements
The electric SUV will sit below the Harrier EV in the lineup and will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Vehicle
One of the most awaited launches this month could be Maruti Suzuki’s first flex-fuel vehicle for India. The final production model is yet to be confirmed, but it could be based on either the WagonR Flex Fuel showcased earlier or the Fronx Flex Fuel displayed overseas.
Some expected highlights include:
- Support for high ethanol fuel blends
- Lower dependence on conventional fuels
- Improved fuel flexibility
- Potentially based on WagonR or Fronx
The launch will mark an important step in the company’s alternative fuel plans for the Indian market.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift
The updated S-Class is scheduled for a June 15 launch and will introduce a plug-in hybrid version.
Key details include:
- 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- Electric motor assistance
- Combined output of 435 hp and 680 Nm
- 22 kWh battery pack
- Claimed 0-100 kmph time of 5.7 seconds
- First plug-in hybrid S-Class for India
The luxury sedan also receives revised lighting, a larger illuminated grille, MB.OS software, OTA update capability and the latest generation infotainment system.
BMW is preparing to bring back the X6 to India after a gap of nearly three years.
Performance remains the main attraction.
Highlights include:
- 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine
- Mild-hybrid technology
- 523 hp and 750 Nm
- All-wheel-drive system
- 8-speed automatic transmission
- 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds
- 250 kmph top speed
The coupe SUV also gets large alloy wheels, sporty styling details, a dual-screen setup, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a feature-rich cabin.
Honda’s new flagship SUV is also expected to receive its price announcement this month.
The SUV uses a strong-hybrid powertrain and focuses on efficiency as well as comfort.
Notable features include:
- 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine
- 184 hp and 315 Nm
- e-CVT transmission
- Level 2 ADAS
- Bose sound system
- Digital instrument display
- Powered front seats
- 360-degree camera
- Eight airbags
The ZR-V will be sold as a fully imported model.
The RS badge finally makes its way to a Skoda SUV in India.
Compared to the standard Kodiaq, this version gets:
- More powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- All-wheel-drive setup
- 7-speed dual-clutch transmission
- Sportier exterior treatment
- Larger alloy wheels
- Performance-oriented cabin theme
- Black grille and red brake calipers
It is expected to arrive through the CBU route and will become the first RS-badged SUV from the brand in India.
A new plug-in hybrid vehicle is also expected from BYD. The company has already teased the upcoming model, although the final name is still under wraps.
Internationally available candidates include:
- Atto 2 DM-i
- Sealion 6 DM-i
Both combine petrol and electric power and are capable of delivering very long driving ranges. Depending on the version, claimed combined range figures can stretch close to or even beyond 1,000 km.
June 2026 may not bring a huge number of launches, but the variety is impressive. Buyers looking at electric vehicles, hybrids, flex-fuel technology, luxury sedans or performance SUVs will have plenty of new options to watch in the coming weeks.