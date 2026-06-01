Mini Countryman C India Launch Confirmed For June 17

Mini is preparing to add a new member to its SUV range in India. The Countryman C will officially arrive on June 17, and the bookings have already started across Mini dealerships.
This new version will be positioned below the performance-focused Countryman JCW All4. Unlike the top-spec model, the Countryman C will be assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai facility, making it the first locally assembled petrol Countryman of the latest generation in India.
Expected engine details
Mini has not yet announced the final India-spec power figures, but the SUV is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Expected specifications:
- 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine
- 7-speed dual-clutch transmission
- Front-wheel-drive layout
- Around 136 hp power output
- Around 230 Nm torque
The same engine is already seen in the BMW X1 sold in India.
Design highlights
The new Countryman C will share much of its visual identity with the Countryman Electric. However, a few styling details help set it apart.
Some exterior highlights include:
- Signature Mini front grille
- LED headlamps
- Matrix LED tail-lamps
- Two-tone alloy wheels
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black roof finish
- Black ORVM housings
- Champagne-coloured exterior accents
Buyers will be able to choose from multiple paint options.
Available colours include:
- Chilli Red
- British Racing Green
- Nanuq White
- Slate Blue
- Smokey Green
The SUV will retain the familiar upright Mini proportions while adding a more mature and premium look.
Cabin and features
Mini is expected to carry over many elements from its latest global models.
The dashboard design is likely to be dominated by the brand’s circular touchscreen, which has become one of Mini’s signature features. The cabin is also expected to receive premium trim pieces and a cleaner layout compared to older Countryman models.
Expected equipment list:
- Circular OLED touchscreen
- Head-up display
- Premium audio system
- Paddle shifters
- Two-spoke steering wheel
- Dual-tone interior theme
- Champagne-coloured cabin accents
The company has also highlighted improved cabin space and passenger comfort.
Where will it fit?
The Countryman C will join the existing Countryman range sold in India and will be positioned as a more affordable option than the JCW All4.
Its rivals will include:
- BMW X1
- Audi Q3
- Mercedes-Benz GLA
Thanks to local assembly, pricing is expected to stay below the current Countryman JCW All4, which is priced at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).