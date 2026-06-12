Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launch Confirmed For September 2026 – Here’s what to expect!

The SUV that changed the fortunes of Skoda India and brought much-needed volumes to the brand is now getting ready for a new chapter. The Skoda Kylaq will receive a Sportline version later this year, giving buyers a sportier looking alternative without changing the formula that has helped the compact SUV become a success.
Skoda has confirmed that the Kylaq Sportline will arrive in September 2026. While many enthusiasts have been hoping for a more powerful version, the upcoming model will focus mainly on styling updates rather than mechanical changes.
What Will Change?
The Sportline badge is already familiar to Skoda buyers through the Slavia and Kushaq. The same treatment is expected to make its way to the Kylaq as well.
Expected exterior changes include:
- Blacked-out grille
- Black Skoda badges
- Dark finish for ORVMs
- Black roof treatment
- Dark skid plates
- Sportier alloy wheel design
- Red brake calipers
These additions are likely to give the SUV a sharper appearance while keeping the overall design unchanged.
Cabin Updates Expected
The interior could also receive a few exclusive touches.
- All-black cabin theme
- Aluminium pedals
- Unique upholstery design
- Contrast stitching
- Ambient lighting elements
The feature list is expected to remain largely similar to the higher variants already on sale.
Engine To Remain Unchanged
Under the bonnet, no major changes are expected.
The recently updated Kushaq received an 8-speed automatic transmission with its facelift, but there is no confirmation of a similar update for the Kylaq at this stage.
Variant Positioning
The Kylaq is currently sold in multiple variants:
- Classic
- Classic+
- Signature
- Signature+
- Prestige
- Prestige+
Industry expectations suggest the Sportline could slot somewhere near the top of the range, likely below the fully loaded Prestige trim. This means pricing may remain close to the current range of Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
What About A Bigger Engine?
Interest in a 1.5-litre TSI-powered Kylaq continues to grow. Skoda has acknowledged that customers would like to see a larger engine option. However, the company says the proposal is still under study, and no final decision has been made yet.
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