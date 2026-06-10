Skoda June 2026 Discounts: Slavia, Kushaq And Kylaq Get Benefits Across Variants

June 2026 brings attractive purchase benefits on select Skoda models. The company is offering benefits on three of its popular models in June 2026. Depending on the variant, buyers can get a mix of cash discounts, loyalty rewards, corporate schemes and exchange bonuses.
The offers apply to the Slavia sedan, Kushaq midsize SUV and Kylaq compact SUV. However, entry-level variants on some models are not included in these schemes.
Quick Look At June 2026 Offers
Slavia Gets The Highest Savings
Among all Skoda models on sale, the Slavia carries the largest benefits package this month. Customers can save as much as Rs 1.25 lakh on selected variants.
The offer includes:
- Cash discount up to Rs 25,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 50,000
- Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000
The sedan continues with two turbo petrol engine choices.
- 1.0-litre TSI petrol
- 1.5-litre TSI petrol
Manual and automatic gearbox options remain available depending on the variant.
The Slavia is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16.69 lakh ex-showroom. It competes with cars such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus.
Kushaq Buyers Can Save Up To Rs 50,000
The Kushaq is also part of Skoda’s June offers programme. Total benefits can reach Rs 50,000 on eligible variants.
Available benefits include:
- Corporate or loyalty benefit up to Rs 20,000
- Exchange bonus of Rs 30,000
The base Classic Plus variant is not covered under this offer.
Powertrain choices remain identical to the Slavia.
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
- 1.5-litre turbo petrol
- Manual gearbox option
- Automatic gearbox option
The Kushaq currently carries a price range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Its rivals include:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Volkswagen Taigun
- Maruti Grand Vitara
- Tata Sierra
- Renault Duster
Kylaq Also Receives Discounts
Skoda’s smallest SUV in India has not been left out. The Kylaq is available with total benefits of up to Rs 50,000 this month.
The package consists of:
- Cash discount up to Rs 10,000
- Corporate or loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000
- Exchange bonus of Rs 30,000
Classic and Classic Plus variants are excluded from the scheme.
Unlike its larger siblings, the Kylaq is offered with a single engine option.
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- Manual gearbox
- Automatic gearbox
The SUV is priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Competition comes from:
- Tata Nexon
- Maruti Brezza
- Hyundai Venue
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Kia Sonet
- Kia Syros
Variants Not Covered
A few entry-level variants miss out on the offers.
- Slavia Classic
- Kushaq Classic Plus
- Kylaq Classic
- Kylaq Classic Plus
Buyers should also note that final benefits may vary depending on city, dealership stock and exchange vehicle condition.