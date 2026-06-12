Hyundai Bayon Spotted On Indian Roads – New Space Between Venue And Creta Could Soon Get Interesting!

Hyundai’s ICE SUV range in India already stretches from the Exter to the Alcazar, but recent spy shots suggest there may soon be another option sitting in the middle of the lineup. The Bayon has once again been seen testing on public roads, giving a clearer idea of what buyers can expect from this new crossover.
Unlike a traditional midsize SUV, the Bayon follows a crossover approach. It carries a slightly taller stance than a hatchback while remaining easier to manage in city traffic compared to larger SUVs. The test vehicle was heavily covered, but several design details were still visible.
One of the first things noticeable is the upright body shape. The bonnet sits high, the roofline remains fairly straight, and roof rails add a more rugged appearance. The rear section also looks different from other Hyundai SUVs currently sold in India. A long roof-mounted brake light and distinctive lighting elements can be seen beneath the camouflage.
What Has Been Seen So Far?
- Split headlamp setup
- Slim LED daytime running lights
- Roof rails
- Upright tailgate design
- Rear parking sensors
- Alloy wheels on test vehicle
- ADAS radar visible at the front
The overall dimensions are expected to place it between the Venue and Creta. Reports suggest the crossover could measure around 4.1 to 4.2 metres in length, making it larger than most compact SUVs while remaining smaller than many midsize rivals.
Expected Features
The international Bayon already comes with a long equipment list, and many of those features could find their way into the India-spec version.
Feature Expected
Safety is likely to be one of the stronger areas. Multiple airbags, driver assistance systems, rear occupant alert, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance functions are all expected to be part of the package.
Engine Choices Could Offer More Flexibility
Two petrol engines are likely to be available.
The first could be a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol unit aimed at buyers looking for a simple and fuel-efficient daily driver. The second is expected to be a turbocharged petrol engine for those wanting stronger performance.
Expected options include:
- 1.2-litre petrol
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
- Manual gearbox
- iMT transmission
- Dual-clutch automatic transmission
There are also discussions around a factory-fitted CNG version, which would make it a unique option in this part of the market.
What makes this crossover interesting is not just its size. It brings a different body style compared to many conventional SUVs currently available. Buyers who find the Venue slightly compact and do not necessarily need the extra size of the Creta may find this format appealing.
The latest test sightings show that development work is moving ahead steadily. More details regarding features, specifications and variant lineup should become clearer once Hyundai reveals the production version.