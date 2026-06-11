Skoda will commence bookings for the Kodiaq RS on June 22

Finally, the first SUV from Skoda to wear the famous RS badge for India is on its way. The new Kodiaq RS is set to arrive in the coming weeks, with bookings scheduled to begin on June 22. Unlike the standard Kodiaq, this version brings more power, sportier styling, upgraded hardware and a stronger connection to Skoda’s motorsport history.
What makes the launch even more special is its limited availability. Only 50 units have been allocated for the first batch, making it one of the rarest Skoda models to go on sale in India.
Kodiaq RS At A Glance
More Power Than The Standard Kodiaq
The Kodiaq RS uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine family seen in performance-oriented Volkswagen Group models, but with a much stronger tune than the regular Kodiaq sold in India.
Key figures include:
- 265 hp of power
- 400 Nm of torque
- 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox
- All-wheel-drive system
Compared to the standard Kodiaq, power rises by 60 hp while torque increases by 80 Nm.
According to Skoda India, the Kodiaq RS will be the quickest Skoda model ever offered in the country.
Sportier Look Inside And Out
The RS version gets several visual upgrades that help distinguish it from the regular SUV.
Exterior highlights include:
- Larger 20-inch alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- RS-specific bumpers
- Blacked-out styling elements
The cabin also gets its own identity.
- All-black interior theme
- Red contrast stitching
- RS branding
- Sport seats with integrated headrests
The dashboard layout remains familiar, but the sportier details help create a more focused feel.
Better Braking Hardware
The upgrades are not limited to straight-line performance.
Skoda has equipped the Kodiaq RS with:
- Slotted brake discs
- Two-piston front brake calipers
- Performance-focused chassis setup
International versions also offer adaptive suspension, although it remains to be seen whether that feature will be offered in India.
Limited Numbers Could Mean Quick Sell Out
Skoda has confirmed that only 50 units are part of the initial allocation. The company may bring more units later depending on demand, although securing additional allocation could be challenging because of strong global demand and import-related limitations.
This makes the Kodiaq RS one of the most exclusive Skoda SUVs planned for India.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq Also Gets ADAS
Notably, Skoda recently updated the standard Kodiaq range for 2026.
New additions include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Blind spot monitoring
- Front collision warning and braking
- Rear traffic alert
- Exit warning system
- Adaptive headlights
The Sportline variant now also gets a 360-degree camera and illuminated grille strip, features that were previously reserved for the top-spec version.
The standard Kodiaq continues with a 204 hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT and all-wheel drive.