Citroen Marks 108 Years With Special Customer Benefits Across Dealerships

To mark 108 years of Citroen globally, the French carmaker has rolled out a month-long celebration programme for customers in India. The campaign is already underway and brings a mix of ownership benefits, service savings and dealership activities for existing and prospective buyers.
The initiative is being conducted across Citroen dealerships from June 4 to June 30, 2026. Customers visiting dealerships during this period can take advantage of several limited-period offers on vehicles, accessories and after-sales services.
According to the company, the celebrations are inspired by the vision of founder Andre Citroen, who believed in making mobility practical and accessible for people. More than a century later, the brand continues to build its identity around comfort, design and innovation.
What Customers Can Expect
Citroën has introduced a range of offers as part of the anniversary celebrations.
|Offer
|Details
|SUV Benefits
|Limited-period offers across the Citroën SUV range
|Maintenance Savings
|Discounts on periodic maintenance jobs
|Accessories Discount
|10.8% off accessories and merchandise
|Value-Added Services
|10.8% discount on select services
|Labour Waiver
|Applicable for customers who scheduled maintenance on June 4
|Referral Rewards
|Special rewards for customer referrals
|Giveaways
|Customer engagement activities at dealerships
Apart from the offers, dealerships are also hosting customer interaction programmes during the campaign period.
Company Statement
Kumar Priyesh, Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the company remains committed to offering products designed around Indian customer requirements. He added that Citroen’s Smart Car Platform plays an important role in delivering locally relevant engineering solutions while supporting localisation efforts.
The company also stated that it plans to continue strengthening its presence in India through customer-focused initiatives and product development.
Brand’s Plans For India
Citroen has been gradually expanding its portfolio in the country with models such as the C3, Aircross, Basalt and eC3. The anniversary campaign arrives at a time when the company is looking to increase customer engagement and improve ownership experiences across its network.
The celebrations will continue until the end of June at authorised Citroen dealerships nationwide.
Citroen eC3 X Launch Expected Soon
Alongside the anniversary celebrations, Citroen is also preparing to introduce the eC3 X in India. A teaser has already been released, hinting at several cosmetic and feature upgrades.