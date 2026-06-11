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Citroen Marks 108 Years With Special Customer Benefits Across Dealerships

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To mark 108 years of Citroen globally, the French carmaker has rolled out a month-long celebration programme for customers in India. The campaign is already underway and brings a mix of ownership benefits, service savings and dealership activities for existing and prospective buyers.

The initiative is being conducted across Citroen dealerships from June 4 to June 30, 2026. Customers visiting dealerships during this period can take advantage of several limited-period offers on vehicles, accessories and after-sales services.

According to the company, the celebrations are inspired by the vision of founder Andre Citroen, who believed in making mobility practical and accessible for people. More than a century later, the brand continues to build its identity around comfort, design and innovation.

What Customers Can Expect

Citroën has introduced a range of offers as part of the anniversary celebrations.

OfferDetails
SUV BenefitsLimited-period offers across the Citroën SUV range
Maintenance SavingsDiscounts on periodic maintenance jobs
Accessories Discount10.8% off accessories and merchandise
Value-Added Services10.8% discount on select services
Labour WaiverApplicable for customers who scheduled maintenance on June 4
Referral RewardsSpecial rewards for customer referrals
GiveawaysCustomer engagement activities at dealerships

Apart from the offers, dealerships are also hosting customer interaction programmes during the campaign period.

Company Statement

Kumar Priyesh, Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the company remains committed to offering products designed around Indian customer requirements. He added that Citroen’s Smart Car Platform plays an important role in delivering locally relevant engineering solutions while supporting localisation efforts.

The company also stated that it plans to continue strengthening its presence in India through customer-focused initiatives and product development.

Brand’s Plans For India

Citroen has been gradually expanding its portfolio in the country with models such as the C3, Aircross, Basalt and eC3. The anniversary campaign arrives at a time when the company is looking to increase customer engagement and improve ownership experiences across its network.

The celebrations will continue until the end of June at authorised Citroen dealerships nationwide.

Citroen eC3 X Launch Expected Soon

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, Citroen is also preparing to introduce the eC3 X in India. A teaser has already been released, hinting at several cosmetic and feature upgrades.

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