Rumour Mill: McLaren In Talks With Select Cars For Dealership In Delhi

If a new report is to be believed, McLaren Automotive is planning to open it’s first dealership in India at Delhi. It is said that the British sports car marquee is in talks with Delhi based Select Cars, a company which owns dealerships for various premium brands such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Lamborghini.

While an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made, previous reports suggested that McLaren planned to enter the Indian automobile market in 2018. The report also added that the company plans to sell 10 units per year, a rather conservative unit for the brand.

Also read: VIDEO: McLaren 570LT Teased Ahead Of World Premiere

The news comes barely a few weeks after India’s first resident McLaren 720S arrived in the country. The model, finished in a shade of black, was recently spotted sporting temporary registration plates from Delhi and would be residing in the region of Pune, Maharashtra.

India’s first Resident McLaren 720S

If you’re a regular at Motoroids, you would remember that India’s first McLaren 720S landed on Indian shores about a year ago. While the car in question made Bengaluru its temporary residence, another unit of the 720S landed in Mumbai. Both the models were brought to India via the Carnet scheme. While the former made its way back to Dubai along with it’s owner, the latter is occasionally spotted on the streets of India’s financial capital.

Source: Team-BHP