Suzuki Access 125 Gets Combined Braking System; Priced At INR 58,980

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the introduction of the new Access 125 with Combined Brake System (CBS). The Access 125 CBS will be available in all existing six colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Fibroin Gray, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White. Price for the new Access 125 CBS starts at INR 58,980 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The CBS on the new Access 125 enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces. Combined brake reduces the braking distance under certain conditions.

Other features on the Suzuki Access 125 CBS include a long and relaxed seat, enlarged floorboard, large under seat storage, a convenient front pocket, optional DC socket and dual convenient utility hooks. It additionally offers steel front fender and leg shield for added protection and comes with highly rigid frame layout.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged and the Suzuki Access 125 CBS continues to use the same 124cc 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air cooled engine that is tuned to develop 8.7 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque @ 5,000 rpm.

Speaking about the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said that the Access 125 has been one of the best-performing scooters not only in its segment, but is also a pioneer in the industry. It offers a blend of power, economy and premium appeal. Rajasekharan also added that the new CBS update on the Access 125 further improves the value proposition. Suzuki is committed to improving and innovating its products to offer best quality products to its customers.

