No More Undersized Alloys: BMW 5 Series Rolls on 19s Now!

Quick Highlights:
- BMW upgrades from the underwhelming 18-inch wheels to more fitting 19-inch alloys.
- Move driven directly by customer and community feedback
- Still runs the smooth 530Li petrol with mild-hybrid tech — refined, punchy, and effortless.
- Takes on Merc E-Class LWB, Audi A6, and Lexus ES 300h. Volvo S90? It’s out of the game.
A Year Later, BMW Finally Fixes What Felt Off
It’s been just over a year since BMW introduced the all-new 8th-gen 5 Series in India. Bigger, sleeker, and packed with tech, the long-wheelbase luxury sedan had everything going for it — almost. The only visual element that didn’t quite sit right? The 18-inch wheels. They looked too small for the 5,175mm-long silhouette, leaving the car feeling… incomplete.
People noticed. Auto reviewers mentioned it. Enthusiasts whispered it at cafés and car meets. And now, BMW India has listened. The brand has quietly updated the 5 Series — and from now on, it comes standard with 19-inch alloys.
Now its looks completed!
Design Finally Feels Right
The 5 Series has always been the epitome of premium luxury and style. But while the cabin tech and stretched dimensions impressed, those grey 18-inch Y-spoke wheels always felt like a compromise. With the switch to 19-inchers, the car finally gets the stance it deserves. The bigger wheels fill out the arches, balance the proportions, and bring out the subtle muscle in the design.
This isn’t just about size. The new alloys have a more elegant, premium cut — instantly making the car look more upscale. And in a segment where style and road presence matter just as much as power figures, this change hits the mark.
Same Heart, Still Smooth
BMW hasn’t touched what’s under the hood — and that’s no complaint. The 530Li petrol trim remains the only option for now. At heart of this executive sedan beats the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258hp and 400Nm, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds an extra 11hp and 25Nm.
It’s not chasing lap times — but it offers refinement, smooth acceleration, and enough punch to make every drive engaging. BMW’s signature balance of comfort and sportiness is very much intact.
The Rival Landscape Is Changing
The luxury sedan space may be shrinking, but the 5 Series still faces stiff competition. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is its biggest rival, offering backseat comfort that few can match. Then there’s the Audi A6, crisp and understated, and the Lexus ES 300h, which brings hybrid calmness and top-notch interiors.
The Volvo S90, once a strong contender, sadly has now been discontinued in India — narrowing the field and giving BMW more room to shine.
Specs Snapshot
|Spec
|Detail
|Engine
|2.0L turbo-petrol (530Li)
|Power Output
|258hp, 400Nm
|Mild-Hybrid Boost
|11hp, 25Nm
|New Standard Wheel Size
|19 inches
|Previous Wheel Size
|18 inches
|Rivals
|Mercedes E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Lexus ES 300h
|Discontinued Rival
|Volvo S90
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹74.4 lakh
Final Thoughts: The Right Kind of Update
BMW didn’t add new tech, or launch a facelift. But what they’ve done is arguably more important: they’ve listened. The shift to 19-inch wheels might seem small on paper, but in execution, it transforms how the car is perceived.
Luxury buyers notice these things — and now, the 5 Series finally looks like it belongs in the ₹74-lakh club. Clean, confident, and complete.