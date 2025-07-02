MG M9 India-Spec Revealed: Luxury Meets Zero Emissions in a Big, Bold Way

Overview:
- First all-electric MPV from MG for India
- Powered by a 90kWh NMC battery, offering 548km range
- Loaded with luxury: massage seats, JBL audio, rear screens
- Priced around ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom), launch expected soon
A New Era for MG in India Begins with the M9
The Indian electric vehicle landscape is about to welcome a game-changer. MG Motor, now operating under the JSW-MG partnership, is preparing to launch its first-ever all-electric MPV in India—the MG M9. Bookings have already begun via MG’s premium Select showroom network for a token of ₹51,000. And while its ex-showroom price is expected to hover around ₹65 lakh, what you get for that money is nothing short of next-gen luxury and tech.
Power Meets Silence: Battery, Range & Charging
Underneath that sophisticated exterior lies a 90kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery—known for high energy density and longer range than traditional lithium iron phosphate packs. This battery powers a front-axle-mounted motor producing 245hp and 350Nm of torque.
MG claims an impressive 548km of range on a single charge as per internal testing. Fast charging is another highlight—using a 160kW DC charger, the M9 can juice up in just 90 minutes. For home or office setups, an 11kW AC charger gets you from 0 to 100% in about 10 hours. Plus, MG’s widespread charging network—accessible through the eHUB app—ensures you’re never far from a plug.
Cabin That Redefines Comfort: Features Inside
Step inside the M9, and you’re greeted with a cabin that oozes class and calm. The cabin theme? Cognac brown leather and suede—a rich, lounge-like feel. The dashboard hosts a 12.23-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch driver’s display—crisp, responsive, and compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
What sets the M9 apart though, are its “Presidential” second-row captain seats. These come with massage, ventilation, heating, and most importantly—fold-out ottomans. Rear passengers also get individual touchscreen controls embedded into the seat backs. Want more space? Just hit boss mode to push the front passenger seat forward with a tap.
Add to that features like:
- Wireless phone charger
- Digital IRVM
- PM 2.5 air filter
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Manual rear window shades
- JBL premium audio system
And yes, for those long highway drives or chauffeur-driven trips, the third row gets AC vents and USB-A ports, while boot space stands at 945 litres, with an additional 55-litre frunk up front.
Safety Isn’t an Option, It’s Standard
MG is offering a comprehensive safety suite in the M9. You get:
- 7 airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- TPMS
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
While MG hasn’t revealed the BNCAP rating yet, the M9 already boasts 5-star ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP, making it one of the safest electric MPVs you can buy in India.
Size, Styling, and Color Options
The M9 is massive—it measures 5,200mm long, 2,000mm wide, and 1,800mm tall, with a generous 3,200mm wheelbase. That puts it in the same league (if not bigger) than segment leaders like the Kia Carnival or Toyota Vellfire.
On the outside, you’ll find:
- A sharp trapezoidal front grille
- Split headlamp setup with connected LED DRLs
- Electrically assisted sliding rear doors
- Stylish 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing ContiSeal tyres
- Electric tailgate, connected rear taillamps, and a spoiler with integrated stop lamp
Available color options include:
- Metal Black
- Pearl Lustre White
- Concrete Grey
Table: MG M9 India-Spec Summary
|Category
|MG M9 Electric MPV (India-Spec)
|Battery
|90kWh NMC
|Power
|245hp, 350Nm (Front Motor)
|Range (Claimed)
|548 km
|Charging Time
|90 mins (DC 160kW), 10 hrs (AC 11kW)
|Key Features
|Massage Seats, JBL Audio, Panoramic Sunroof
|Safety
|7 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Cam
|Display Screens
|12.23” infotainment + 7” instrument cluster
|Boot Space + Frunk
|945L + 55L
|Colors
|Black, White, Grey
|Expected Price
|~₹65 lakh (ex-showroom)
Final Thoughts
MG isn’t just entering the MPV space—they’re doing it in style, with a product that combines size, sophistication, and sustainability. With its long range, plush interiors, ADAS safety, and futuristic features, the MG M9 feels less like a car and more like a mobile living room. And in a country that’s warming up to EVs and luxury people movers, the M9 just might be the perfect blend.